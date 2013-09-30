FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 30 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
September 30, 2013 / 2:49 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 30 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                              ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CAL-MAINE FOODS INC                   Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.36     0.36     0.01       --       --       --
 DIAMOND FOODS INC                     Q4   BEVERAGES                  USD    -0.03     0.09     0.12    192.5    199.8      7.3
 IMPLANT SCIENCES CORP                 Q4   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.09    -0.10    -0.01      2.4      2.4      0.0
 LONESTAR WEST INC                     Q4   OIL                        CAD     0.02    -0.03    -0.05      5.7      6.2      0.6
 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS                      Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.22     0.19    -0.03    277.0    261.2    -15.8
 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP             Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.29     0.29     0.00     46.5     44.5     -2.0
 PAYCHEX INC                           Q1   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.43     0.44     0.01    605.6    607.9      2.3
 RADIANT LOGISTICS INC                 Q4   UNDESIGNATED TRANSPORT     USD     0.02     0.07     0.05     76.9     80.7      3.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
