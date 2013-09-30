U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 30 - 1800 ET

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAL-MAINE FOODS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.36 0.36 0.01 -- -- -- DIAMOND FOODS INC Q4 BEVERAGES USD -0.03 0.09 0.12 192.5 199.8 7.3 IMPLANT SCIENCES CORP Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.09 -0.10 -0.01 2.4 2.4 0.0 LONESTAR WEST INC Q4 OIL CAD 0.02 -0.03 -0.05 5.7 6.2 0.6 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.22 0.19 -0.03 277.0 261.2 -15.8 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.29 0.29 0.00 46.5 44.5 -2.0 PAYCHEX INC Q1 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.43 0.44 0.01 605.6 607.9 2.3 RADIANT LOGISTICS INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED TRANSPORT USD 0.02 0.07 0.05 76.9 80.7 3.8