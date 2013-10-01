U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 1 - 1800 ET

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACTUANT CORPORATION Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.50 -- -- 328.8 327.3 -1.5 ACUITY BRANDS INC Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 1.02 1.03 0.02 569.3 579.8 10.5 GLOBAL PAYMENTS Q1 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.95 1.00 0.05 623.8 629.7 5.9 INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INT Q3 DRUGS USD -0.09 -0.10 -0.01 0.6 0.0 -0.6 RESOURCES CONNECTION INC Q1 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.12 0.09 -0.03 133.4 131.7 -1.7 SYNERGETICS USA INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.06 0.06 0.01 17.0 17.9 0.9 TEAM INCORPORATED Q1 OIL USD 0.36 0.23 -0.13 176.7 174.3 -2.4 WALGREEN CO Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.72 0.73 0.01 17952.5 17941.0 -11.5