FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 1 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 1, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 1 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                  ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ACTUANT CORPORATION                   Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.50       --       --    328.8    327.3     -1.5
 ACUITY BRANDS INC                     Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     1.02     1.03     0.02    569.3    579.8     10.5
 GLOBAL PAYMENTS                       Q1   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.95     1.00     0.05    623.8    629.7      5.9
 INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INT              Q3   DRUGS                      USD    -0.09    -0.10    -0.01      0.6      0.0     -0.6
 RESOURCES CONNECTION INC              Q1   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.12     0.09    -0.03    133.4    131.7     -1.7
 SYNERGETICS USA INC                   Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.06     0.06     0.01     17.0     17.9      0.9
 TEAM INCORPORATED                     Q1   OIL                        USD     0.36     0.23    -0.13    176.7    174.3     -2.4
 WALGREEN CO                           Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.72     0.73     0.01  17952.5  17941.0    -11.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.