U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 2 - 1700 ET

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 DRUGS CAD -0.03 -0.03 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Q1 DRUGS CAD -0.03 -0.02 0.01 0.0 0.0 0.0 CALAMP CORP Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.16 0.19 0.03 54.8 58.8 4.0 MONSANTO CO/NEW Q4 CHEMICALS USD -0.43 -0.47 -0.04 2243.2 2202.0 -41.2 NATIONAL AMERICAN UNIVER Q1 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 30.6 30.9 0.4