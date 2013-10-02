FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 2 - 1700 ET
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 2, 2013 / 1:04 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 2 - 1700 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                             ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC              Q4   DRUGS                      CAD    -0.03    -0.03     0.00      0.0      0.0      0.0
 BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC              Q1   DRUGS                      CAD    -0.03    -0.02     0.01      0.0      0.0      0.0
 CALAMP CORP                           Q2   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.16     0.19     0.03     54.8     58.8      4.0
 MONSANTO CO/NEW                       Q4   CHEMICALS                  USD    -0.43    -0.47    -0.04   2243.2   2202.0    -41.2
 NATIONAL AMERICAN UNIVER              Q1   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00     30.6     30.9      0.4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.