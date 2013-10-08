U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 08 - 1815 ET

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALCOA INC Q3 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD 0.06 0.11 0.06 5633.6 5765.0 131.4 EXFO INC Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.05 0.09 0.04 60.9 60.9 0.0 EXFO INC Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.05 0.09 0.04 60.9 60.9 -0.1 HEALTHCARE SVCS GROUP INC Q3 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.20 0.20 0.00 298.7 298.5 -0.2 HIPCRICKET INC Q2 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -0.03 -0.03 0.00 7.0 7.6 0.6 MISTRAS GROUP INC Q1 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.12 0.15 0.04 130.1 135.8 5.7 OCZ TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.31 -0.67 -0.36 72.2 99.2 27.0 WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC Q3 CLOTHING USD 1.03 1.16 0.13 712.9 716.7 3.8 YUM BRANDS INC Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.93 0.85 -0.08 3532.2 3466.0 -66.2