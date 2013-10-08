FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 08 - 1815 ET
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 8, 2013 / 4:04 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 08 - 1815 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
     Company Name          Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr   EPS Est   EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ALCOA INC                             Q3   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     USD     0.06     0.11     0.06   5633.6   5765.0    131.4
 EXFO INC                              Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.05     0.09     0.04     60.9     60.9      0.0
 EXFO INC                              Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.05     0.09     0.04     60.9     60.9     -0.1
 HEALTHCARE SVCS GROUP INC             Q3   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     0.20     0.20     0.00    298.7    298.5     -0.2
 HIPCRICKET INC                        Q2   UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY    USD    -0.03    -0.03     0.00      7.0      7.6      0.6
 MISTRAS GROUP INC                     Q1   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.12     0.15     0.04    130.1    135.8      5.7
 OCZ TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC              Q3   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.31    -0.67    -0.36     72.2     99.2     27.0
 WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC              Q3   CLOTHING                   USD     1.03     1.16     0.13    712.9    716.7      3.8
 YUM BRANDS INC                        Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.93     0.85    -0.08   3532.2   3466.0    -66.2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.