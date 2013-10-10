FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 10 - 1705 ET
October 10, 2013 / 4:02 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 10 - 1705 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ANGIODYNAMICS INC                     Q1   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.03     0.04     0.01     82.5     83.6      1.0
 BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDIN              Q3   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     0.05     0.08     0.03    210.9    206.0     -4.9
 E2OPEN INC                            Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.15    -0.10     0.05     17.2     18.6      1.4
 IGATE CORPORATION                     Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.43     0.46     0.03    289.4    293.4      4.0
 LINDSAY CORP                          Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.91     0.81    -0.10    155.7    148.4     -7.3
 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLD              Q3   LEISURE                    USD     0.39     0.72     0.33    400.3    410.0      9.7
 MATERIAL SCIENCES CORP                Q2   STEEL                      USD     0.14     0.10    -0.04     32.4     27.6     -4.8
 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC                 Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.25     0.20    -0.05   2713.9   2843.0    129.1
 SAFEWAY INC                           Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.16     0.10    -0.06   8524.7   8622.0     97.3

