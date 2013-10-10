U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 10 - 1705 ET

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ANGIODYNAMICS INC Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.03 0.04 0.01 82.5 83.6 1.0 BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDIN Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.05 0.08 0.03 210.9 206.0 -4.9 E2OPEN INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.15 -0.10 0.05 17.2 18.6 1.4 IGATE CORPORATION Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.43 0.46 0.03 289.4 293.4 4.0 LINDSAY CORP Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.91 0.81 -0.10 155.7 148.4 -7.3 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLD Q3 LEISURE USD 0.39 0.72 0.33 400.3 410.0 9.7 MATERIAL SCIENCES CORP Q2 STEEL USD 0.14 0.10 -0.04 32.4 27.6 -4.8 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.25 0.20 -0.05 2713.9 2843.0 129.1 SAFEWAY INC Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.16 0.10 -0.06 8524.7 8622.0 97.3