U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 11 - 1030 ET
October 11, 2013 / 2:33 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 11 - 1030 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 CAL-MAINE FOODS INC                   Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.36     0.36     0.01       --       --       --
 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS                      Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.22     0.19    -0.03    277.0    261.2    -15.8
 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP             Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.29     0.29     0.00     46.5     44.5     -2.0
 RADIANT LOGISTICS INC                 Q4   UNDESIGNATED TRANSPORT     USD     0.02     0.07     0.05     76.9     80.7      3.8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
