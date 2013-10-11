U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 11 - 1030 ET

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAL-MAINE FOODS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.36 0.36 0.01 -- -- -- OMNOVA SOLUTIONS Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.22 0.19 -0.03 277.0 261.2 -15.8 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.29 0.29 0.00 46.5 44.5 -2.0 RADIANT LOGISTICS INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED TRANSPORT USD 0.02 0.07 0.05 76.9 80.7 3.8