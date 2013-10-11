FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 11 - 1500 ET
October 11, 2013 / 4:07 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 11 - 1500 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP              Q3   BANKING                    USD     0.41     0.38    -0.03       --       --       --
 INFOSYS LTD                           Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.70     0.67    -0.03   2009.2   2066.0     56.8
 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.                  Q3   BANKING                    USD     1.19     1.42     0.23  23941.6  23880.0    -61.6
 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP C              Q3   BANKING                    USD     0.49     0.50     0.01    149.7    150.0      0.3
 WELLS FARGO & CO                      Q3   BANKING                    USD     0.97     0.99     0.02  20973.1  20478.0   -495.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
