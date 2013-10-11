U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 11 - 1500 ET

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP Q3 BANKING USD 0.41 0.38 -0.03 -- -- -- INFOSYS LTD Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.70 0.67 -0.03 2009.2 2066.0 56.8 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Q3 BANKING USD 1.19 1.42 0.23 23941.6 23880.0 -61.6 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP C Q3 BANKING USD 0.49 0.50 0.01 149.7 150.0 0.3 WELLS FARGO & CO Q3 BANKING USD 0.97 0.99 0.02 20973.1 20478.0 -495.1