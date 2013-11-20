FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 20 - 1700 ET
#Earnings Season
November 20, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 20 - 1700 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ADT CORP                              Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.46     0.46     0.00    842.4    846.0      3.6
 CORTEX BUSINESS SOLUTION              Q4   ELECTRICAL                 CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00      2.1      1.6     -0.5
 COWEN GROUP INC                       Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.03     0.03     0.00     92.1     81.4    -10.8
 DEERE & COMPANY                       Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     1.89     2.11     0.22   8676.6       --       --
 GAS NATURAL INC                       Q3   GAS UTILITIES              USD    -0.17    -0.10     0.07     15.1     15.2      0.1
 GOLD FIELDS LTD                       Q3   PRECIOUS METALS            USD     0.05     0.02    -0.03       --       --       --
 JC PENNEY COMPANY INC                 Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -1.77    -1.85    -0.08   2791.1   2779.0    -12.1
 JM SMUCKER CO                         Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     1.60     1.52    -0.08   1608.6   1559.9    -48.7
 LOWE'S COMPANIES INC                  Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.48     0.47    -0.01  12723.0  12957.0    234.0
 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES                 Q4   ELECTRONICS                USD     0.36     0.36     0.01      7.6      6.1     -1.5
 SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA             Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.47     0.53     0.06    523.4    521.1     -2.3
 STAPLES INC                           Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.42     0.42     0.00   6182.0   6111.7    -70.3
 

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
