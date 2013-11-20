U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 20 - 1700 ET

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADT CORP Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.46 0.46 0.00 842.4 846.0 3.6 CORTEX BUSINESS SOLUTION Q4 ELECTRICAL CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 2.1 1.6 -0.5 COWEN GROUP INC Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.03 0.03 0.00 92.1 81.4 -10.8 DEERE & COMPANY Q4 MACHINERY USD 1.89 2.11 0.22 8676.6 -- -- GAS NATURAL INC Q3 GAS UTILITIES USD -0.17 -0.10 0.07 15.1 15.2 0.1 GOLD FIELDS LTD Q3 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.05 0.02 -0.03 -- -- -- JC PENNEY COMPANY INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -1.77 -1.85 -0.08 2791.1 2779.0 -12.1 JM SMUCKER CO Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 1.60 1.52 -0.08 1608.6 1559.9 -48.7 LOWE'S COMPANIES INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.48 0.47 -0.01 12723.0 12957.0 234.0 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES Q4 ELECTRONICS USD 0.36 0.36 0.01 7.6 6.1 -1.5 SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.47 0.53 0.06 523.4 521.1 -2.3 STAPLES INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.42 0.42 0.00 6182.0 6111.7 -70.3 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)