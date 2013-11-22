FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 22 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 22 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ANN INC                               Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.86     0.89     0.03    654.2    657.5      3.3
 DESTINATION XL GROUP                  Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.09    -0.08     0.01     88.2     88.2      0.0
 FOOT LOCKER INC                       Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.66     0.68     0.02   1573.4   1622.0     48.6
 HIBBETT SPORTS INC                    Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.65     0.66     0.01    207.7    208.0      0.3
 PERNIX GROUP INC                      Q3   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.03     0.15     0.12     26.1     21.4     -4.7
 PETSMART INC                          Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.86     0.88     0.02   1701.6   1695.2     -6.4
 SIRONA DENTAL SYSTEMS                 Q4   HOSPITAL SUPPLIES          USD     0.80     0.81     0.01    265.7    278.6     12.9
 STEALTHGAS INC                        Q3   MARITIME                   USD     0.17     0.12    -0.05     29.8     29.7     -0.1
 TOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL             Q2   INSURANCE                  USD    -5.42    -5.10     0.32    446.6    418.4    -28.2
 TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION              Q3   MARITIME                   USD    -0.06    -0.04     0.02     74.4       --       --

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.