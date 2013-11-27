FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 27 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 27, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 27 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 
     Company Name          Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 EPALS CORP                            Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD    -0.04    -0.04     0.00      4.1       --       --
 GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP                 Q3   MARITIME                   USD     0.60     0.61     0.01     83.9     87.6      3.7
 NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP               Q3   OIL                        CAD    -0.02    -0.01     0.01      1.7      1.5     -0.2
 NIGHTINGALE INFOMATIX CO              Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD    -0.01     0.00     0.01      3.9      3.8     -0.1
 SHIP FINANCE INTERNATION              Q3   MARITIME                   USD     0.25     0.17    -0.08     72.0     68.1     -3.9
 


 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.