U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 28 - 1200 ET

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CANADIAN EQUIPMENT RENTA Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.04 0.08 0.04 -- -- -- INPUT CAPITAL CORP Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD -0.02 -0.01 0.01 -- -- -- VALENER INC Q4 GAS CAD -0.15 -0.11 0.04 -- -- -- (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)