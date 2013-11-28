FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 28 - 1200 ET
#Earnings Season
November 28, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 28 - 1200 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

     Company Name          Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CANADIAN EQUIPMENT RENTA              Q3   FINANCIAL SERVICES         CAD     0.04     0.08     0.04       --       --       --
 INPUT CAPITAL CORP                    Q2   FINANCIAL SERVICES         CAD    -0.02    -0.01     0.01       --       --       --
 VALENER INC                           Q4   GAS                        CAD    -0.15    -0.11     0.04       --       --       --
 

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

