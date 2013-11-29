FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 29 - 1800 ET
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Nov 29 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether the
company beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and
reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CHARM COMMUNICATIONS INC              Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.09     0.01    -0.08     57.9     40.7    -17.3
 IONA ENERGY INC                       Q3   OIL                        CAD     0.03     0.03     0.00     41.0     18.8    -22.2
 LONESTAR WEST INC                     Q1   OIL                        CAD     0.04     0.00    -0.04      9.0      8.3     -0.7
 MACRO ENTERPRISES INC                 Q3   OIL                        CAD     0.21     0.30     0.09     47.5     60.1     12.6
 TIO NETWORKS CORP                     Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD     0.00    -0.01    -0.01      9.9      9.9     -0.1
 VICTORIA GOLD CORP                    Q2   PRECIOUS METALS            CAD     0.01     0.00    -0.01       --       --       --
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
