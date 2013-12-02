FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 2 - 1800 ET
December 2, 2013 / 1:02 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 2 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
     Company Name          Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC               Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.32     0.36     0.04   1181.0   1196.6     15.6
 ENVIVIO INC                           Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             USD    -0.10    -0.08     0.02     11.1     11.7      0.6
 GORDMANS STORES INC                   Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.13     0.06    -0.07    150.3    151.3      1.0
 KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUTS                Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.15     0.16     0.01    114.6    114.2     -0.4
 META FINANCIAL GROUP INC              Q4   SAVINGS AND LOANS          USD     0.63     0.58    -0.05     23.2     22.6     -0.6
 SHOE CARNIVAL INC                     Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.53     0.54     0.02    239.5    235.8     -3.7
 THOR INDS INC                         Q1   LEISURE PRODUCTS           USD     0.70     0.68    -0.02    844.7    800.0    -44.8
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
