U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 6 - 1000 ET

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADF GROUP INC Q3 STEEL CAD 0.07 0.13 0.06 -- -- -- AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.19 0.19 0.00 840.7 857.3 16.6 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Q4 BANKING CAD 1.32 1.31 -0.01 5400.7 5493.0 92.3 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP Q1 OIL USD -0.20 -0.31 -0.11 390.4 415.0 24.6 GENESCO INC Q3 CLOTHING USD 1.38 1.43 0.05 662.6 666.3 3.8 JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.09 -0.35 -0.26 -- -- --