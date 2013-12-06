FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 6 - 1000 ET
December 6, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 6 - 1000 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ADF GROUP INC                         Q3   STEEL                      CAD     0.07     0.13     0.06       --       --       --
 AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS             Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.19     0.19     0.00    840.7    857.3     16.6
 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA                   Q4   BANKING                    CAD     1.32     1.31    -0.01   5400.7   5493.0     92.3
 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP                Q1   OIL                        USD    -0.20    -0.31    -0.11    390.4    415.0     24.6
 GENESCO INC                           Q3   CLOTHING                   USD     1.38     1.43     0.05    662.6    666.3      3.8
 JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC                  Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.09    -0.35    -0.26       --       --       --
 


 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
