U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses March 24 - 1800 ET

March 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALLIANCE GRAIN TRADERS I Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS CAD 0.33 0.34 0.01 307.7 375.1 67.4 ALLIQUA INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.23 -0.79 -0.56 0.6 0.5 -0.2 ELGIN MINING INC Q4 COAL USD 0.01 -0.05 -0.06 15.7 16.6 0.9 EXA CORPORATION Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.03 -- -- 14.7 15.2 0.5 GUESTLOGIX INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.00 -0.03 -0.03 9.7 8.7 -1.0 HASTINGS ENTERTAINMENT I Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.53 0.29 -0.24 134.6 136.4 1.8 LUBY'S INC. Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.02 0.01 -0.01 -- -- -- RENESOLA LTD Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.14 0.01 0.15 381.4 438.8 57.4 SILVERCREST MINES INC Q4 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.04 -- -- 14.4 12.9 -1.6 SONIC CORP Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.06 0.07 0.01 110.9 109.7 -1.2 SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD Q4 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD -0.06 -0.17 -0.11 36.2 32.5 -3.8 ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICA Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.38 -4.98 -4.60 0.0 0.0 0.0 VICWEST INC Q4 BUILDING & RELATED CAD 0.11 -0.21 -0.32 96.8 104.9 8.1 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)