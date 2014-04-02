FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 02- 1510 ET
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 02- 1510 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ACUITY BRANDS INC                     Q2   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.83     0.75    -0.08    553.9    546.2     -7.7
 ADMA BIOLOGICS INC                    Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.48    -0.54    -0.06      0.5      0.4      0.0
 AUGUSTA RESOURCE CORP                 Q4   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00       --       --       --
 FRISCH'S RESTAURANT INC               Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.27     0.31     0.04       --       --       --
 JOS A BANK CLOTHIERS INC              Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.07     1.07     0.00    356.1    356.1      0.0
 MONSANTO CO/NEW                       Q2   CHEMICALS                  USD     3.07     3.15     0.08   5802.5   5832.0     29.5
 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS                      Q1   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.06     0.05    -0.01    255.0    225.9    -29.1
 UNIFIRST CORPORATION                  Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.39     1.27    -0.12    347.5    344.0     -3.5
 VENTRUS BIOSCIENCES INC               Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD    -0.28    -0.29    -0.01      0.0      0.0      0.0
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.