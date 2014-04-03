U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 3 - 1810 ET

April 3 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BASSETT FURNITURE INDS I Q1 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.09 0.08 -0.01 -- -- -- EDAP TMS S.A Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.06 -0.04 0.02 11.3 11.0 -0.2 FRANKLIN COVEY CO Q2 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.12 0.12 0.00 44.6 46.5 1.9 GLOBAL PAYMENTS Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.95 0.96 0.01 618.5 616.5 -2.0 GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC Q2 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.60 0.51 -0.09 508.7 502.2 -6.5 HUDSONS BAY COMPANY Q4 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 0.49 0.17 -0.32 2362.3 2407.6 45.3 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.76 0.85 0.09 3985.1 4107.0 121.9 PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.03 0.06 0.03 216.2 216.1 -0.2 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.09 0.12 0.04 877.7 863.4 -14.3 SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRI Q2 STEEL USD 0.07 0.13 0.07 659.9 626.1 -33.8 SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.02 0.02 0.00 35.0 35.6 0.6 SYNNEX CORP Q1 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.94 1.25 0.31 2766.9 3027.0 260.1 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)