U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 3 - 1810 ET
April 3, 2014

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 3 - 1810 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
   
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BASSETT FURNITURE INDS I              Q1   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.09     0.08    -0.01       --       --       --
 EDAP TMS S.A                          Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD    -0.06    -0.04     0.02     11.3     11.0     -0.2
 FRANKLIN COVEY CO                     Q2   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.12     0.12     0.00     44.6     46.5      1.9
 GLOBAL PAYMENTS                       Q3   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.95     0.96     0.01    618.5    616.5     -2.0
 GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC              Q2   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.60     0.51    -0.09    508.7    502.2     -6.5
 HUDSONS BAY COMPANY                   Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     0.49     0.17    -0.32   2362.3   2407.6     45.3
 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC                 Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.76     0.85     0.09   3985.1   4107.0    121.9
 PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL             Q4   CLOTHING                   USD     0.03     0.06     0.03    216.2    216.1     -0.2
 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC                 Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.09     0.12     0.04    877.7    863.4    -14.3
 SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRI              Q2   STEEL                      USD     0.07     0.13     0.07    659.9    626.1    -33.8
 SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL               Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.02     0.02     0.00     35.0     35.6      0.6
 SYNNEX CORP                           Q1   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.94     1.25     0.31   2766.9   3027.0    260.1
 

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
