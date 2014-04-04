FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 4 - 1800 ET
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 4 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AZZ INCORPORATED                      Q4   OIL                        USD     0.42     0.40    -0.02    192.0    181.0    -11.0
 CARMAX INC.                           Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.53       --       --   3181.4   3076.3   -105.1
 CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD                  Q4   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -1.17    -0.89     0.28     86.6    125.5     38.9
 DS HEALTHCARE GROUP INC               Q4   COSMETICS                  USD    -0.01       --       --      4.2      3.1     -1.1
 SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP                Q2   OIL                        USD     0.09     0.09     0.00     24.5     23.0     -1.4
 WINALTA INC                           Q4   BUILDING MATERIALS         CAD     0.04     0.01    -0.03      6.4      6.7      0.3
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

