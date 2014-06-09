FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 9 - 1700 ET
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 9 - 1700 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC             Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.53     0.59     0.06   1918.7   1919.6      0.9
 COLLABRX INC                          Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.49    -0.48     0.01      0.1      0.1      0.0
 COMVERSE INC                          Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.06    -0.35    -0.29    113.3    119.1      5.8
 ENZO BIOCHEM INC                      Q3   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.09    -0.05     0.04     22.8     24.0      1.2
 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP                Q3   OIL                        USD     0.66     0.57    -0.09    746.9    722.1    -24.8
 LIMONEIRA CO                          Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.12     0.15     0.03     25.2     24.8     -0.4
 MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT CO              Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.05    -0.07    -0.02      5.8      3.2     -2.6
 SYNERGETICS USA INC                   Q3   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.04     0.04     0.00     16.5     16.1     -0.4
 TRIANGLE PETROLEUM CORP               Q1   OIL                        USD     0.12       --       --     95.9     99.8      3.9
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

