U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 9 - 1700 ET

June 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.53 0.59 0.06 1918.7 1919.6 0.9 COLLABRX INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.49 -0.48 0.01 0.1 0.1 0.0 COMVERSE INC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.06 -0.35 -0.29 113.3 119.1 5.8 ENZO BIOCHEM INC Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.09 -0.05 0.04 22.8 24.0 1.2 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP Q3 OIL USD 0.66 0.57 -0.09 746.9 722.1 -24.8 LIMONEIRA CO Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.12 0.15 0.03 25.2 24.8 -0.4 MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT CO Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.05 -0.07 -0.02 5.8 3.2 -2.6 SYNERGETICS USA INC Q3 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.04 0.04 0.00 16.5 16.1 -0.4 TRIANGLE PETROLEUM CORP Q1 OIL USD 0.12 -- -- 95.9 99.8 3.9