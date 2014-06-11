FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 11 - 1800 ET
June 11, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 11 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ADF GROUP INC                         Q1   STEEL                      CAD     0.01     0.01     0.00       --       --       --
 H & R BLOCK INC                       Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     3.23     3.24     0.01   2491.5   2563.0     71.5
 MEDICAL ACTION INDS INC               Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.06     0.05    -0.01       --       --       --
 NORTH WEST COMPANY INC                Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     0.30     0.26    -0.04    382.2    376.3     -5.9
 SIGMA DESIGNS INC                     Q1   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD    -0.15    -0.14     0.01     36.9     36.9     -0.1
 





 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
