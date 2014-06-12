FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 12 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 12, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 12 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES INC             Q2   ELECTRONICS                CAD     0.16     0.15    -0.01     13.4     13.2     -0.3
 ARI NETWORK SVCS INC                  Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.00     0.01     0.01      8.6      8.2     -0.4
 BRP INC                               Q1   LEISURE TIME               CAD     0.09     0.14     0.05    752.4    758.6      6.2
 CAPSTONE TURBINE                      Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD    -0.01    -0.01    -0.01     38.9     36.4     -2.5
 CULP INCORPORATED                     Q4   TEXTILES                   USD     0.28     0.27    -0.01     74.1     74.0     -0.1
 DOLLARAMA INC                         Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     0.77       --       --    506.6    501.1     -5.5
 EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC                Q4   LEISURE                    USD     0.14     0.12    -0.02     65.1     63.3     -1.8
 LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC               Q1   CLOTHING                   USD     0.32     0.34     0.02    381.2    384.6      3.4
 MGC DIAGNOSTICS CORP                  Q2   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.13     0.07    -0.06       --       --       --
 OCULUS INNOVATIVE SCIENC              Q4   DRUGS                      USD    -0.21    -0.28    -0.08      3.4      2.9     -0.5
 TRANSAT AT INC                        Q2   LEISURE                    CAD    -0.32    -0.19     0.13   1139.6   1118.6    -21.0
 


    

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.