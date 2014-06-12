U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 12 - 1800 ET

June 12 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES INC Q2 ELECTRONICS CAD 0.16 0.15 -0.01 13.4 13.2 -0.3 ARI NETWORK SVCS INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.00 0.01 0.01 8.6 8.2 -0.4 BRP INC Q1 LEISURE TIME CAD 0.09 0.14 0.05 752.4 758.6 6.2 CAPSTONE TURBINE Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 38.9 36.4 -2.5 CULP INCORPORATED Q4 TEXTILES USD 0.28 0.27 -0.01 74.1 74.0 -0.1 DOLLARAMA INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 0.77 -- -- 506.6 501.1 -5.5 EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC Q4 LEISURE USD 0.14 0.12 -0.02 65.1 63.3 -1.8 LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.32 0.34 0.02 381.2 384.6 3.4 MGC DIAGNOSTICS CORP Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.13 0.07 -0.06 -- -- -- OCULUS INNOVATIVE SCIENC Q4 DRUGS USD -0.21 -0.28 -0.08 3.4 2.9 -0.5 TRANSAT AT INC Q2 LEISURE CAD -0.32 -0.19 0.13 1139.6 1118.6 -21.0 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)