U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 13 - 1800 ET
June 13, 2014 / 1:02 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 13 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL             Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          EUR     0.44     0.46     0.02    226.9    222.4     -4.5
 MULTI COLOR CORP                      Q4   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.58     0.68     0.10    187.5    193.5      6.0
 STREAMLINE HEALTH                     Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.11       --       --      7.1      6.5     -0.5
 



 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

