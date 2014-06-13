U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 13 - 1800 ET

June 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL Q2 RETAILING - GOODS EUR 0.44 0.46 0.02 226.9 222.4 -4.5 MULTI COLOR CORP Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.58 0.68 0.10 187.5 193.5 6.0 STREAMLINE HEALTH Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.11 -- -- 7.1 6.5 -0.5 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)