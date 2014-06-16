FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 16 - 1000 ET
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 16, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 16 - 1000 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BENGAL ENERGY LTD                     Q4   OIL                        CAD       --       --       --      4.7      5.3      0.6
 LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMPANY             Q1   MACHINERY                  USD    -0.34    -1.41    -1.07    206.6    191.2    -15.3
 MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERIC              Q4   AUTO PART MFG              USD     0.39     0.43     0.04     69.8     76.7      6.9
 SPEED COMMERCE INC                    Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.01    -0.04    -0.05    102.2    107.1      4.8
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.