U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 17 - 1800 ET

June 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADOBE SYSTEMS INC Q2 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.30 0.37 0.07 1027.8 1068.2 40.4 ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Q4 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES BPN 8.10 -- -- 389.8 384.9 -4.9 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.25 1.25 0.00 230.7 231.8 1.1 ISLE OF CAPRIS CASINOS I Q4 LEISURE USD 0.22 0.34 0.12 258.6 260.8 2.2 JOHN WILEY & SONS INC Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.68 0.77 0.09 445.3 457.1 11.8 LA-Z-BOY INC Q4 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.32 0.33 0.01 368.1 353.0 -15.1 NEOPHOTONICS CORP Q1 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -0.30 -- -- 68.1 68.2 0.1 SHANDA GAMES LTD Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -- -- -- 189.4 161.3 -28.1 YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLD Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.24 -0.35 -0.11 464.0 432.2 -31.8