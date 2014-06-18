FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 18 - 1815 ET
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 18, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 18 - 1815 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ACTUANT CORP                          Q3   MACHINERY                  USD     0.63     0.63     0.00    376.6    378.2      1.6
 CHINA CORD BLOOD CORP                 Q4   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     0.06     0.07     0.01     24.8     24.4     -0.3
 CLARCOR INC                           Q2   CONTAINERS                 USD     0.62     0.74     0.12    364.3    386.6     22.3
 CROWN CRAFTS INC                      Q4   TEXTILES                   USD     0.22     0.21    -0.01     24.6     24.0     -0.6
 FEDEX CORP                            Q4   MULTI-IND TRANSN           USD     2.36     2.46     0.10  11658.5  11839.0    180.5
 JABIL CIRCUIT INC                     Q3   ELECTRONICS                USD    -0.09    -0.06     0.03   3598.6   3785.9    187.2
 JTH HOLDING INC                       Q4   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD     2.20       --       --    101.4    103.6      2.2
 RED HAT INC                           Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.33     0.34     0.01    414.0    423.8      9.8
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.