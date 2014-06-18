U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 18 - 1815 ET

June 18 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACTUANT CORP Q3 MACHINERY USD 0.63 0.63 0.00 376.6 378.2 1.6 CHINA CORD BLOOD CORP Q4 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.06 0.07 0.01 24.8 24.4 -0.3 CLARCOR INC Q2 CONTAINERS USD 0.62 0.74 0.12 364.3 386.6 22.3 CROWN CRAFTS INC Q4 TEXTILES USD 0.22 0.21 -0.01 24.6 24.0 -0.6 FEDEX CORP Q4 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD 2.36 2.46 0.10 11658.5 11839.0 180.5 JABIL CIRCUIT INC Q3 ELECTRONICS USD -0.09 -0.06 0.03 3598.6 3785.9 187.2 JTH HOLDING INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 2.20 -- -- 101.4 103.6 2.2 RED HAT INC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.33 0.34 0.01 414.0 423.8 9.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)