FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 23 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 23, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 23 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue amounts are in millions.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 ENNIS INC                             Q1   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.37     0.31    -0.06    146.0    141.2     -4.8
 IXIA INC                              Q4   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.19       --       --    120.4    120.6      0.3
 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC                 Q3   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.70     0.79     0.09   3886.6   3982.0     95.4
 SONIC CORP                            Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.29     0.30     0.01    149.6    152.2      2.6
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.