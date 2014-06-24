FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 24 - 1800 ET
June 24, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 24 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

June 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 AGF MANAGEMENT LTD                    Q2   FINANCIAL SERVICES         CAD     0.17     0.17     0.00     120.6    119.1     -1.5
 CARNIVAL CORP                         Q2   LEISURE                    USD     0.02     0.10     0.08    3611.3   3633.0     21.7
 WALGREEN CO                           Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.94     0.91    -0.03   19482.4  19401.0    -81.4
 
