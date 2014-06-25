U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 25 - 1800 ET

June 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met, or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.10 0.09 -0.01 26.6 25.9 -0.6 APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.66 0.76 0.10 794.4 799.9 5.5 BARNES & NOBLE INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.59 -0.93 -0.34 1190.9 1321.9 131.0 BED BATH & BEYOND INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.94 0.93 -0.01 2689.8 2656.7 -33.1 CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS Q4 MACHINERY USD -0.16 -0.14 0.02 111.5 118.9 7.4 CINEDIGM CORP Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.01 -0.05 -0.06 35.7 31.7 -4.0 EXFO INC Q3 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.04 0.05 0.01 61.3 63.9 2.6 GENERAL MILLS INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.72 0.67 -0.05 4423.5 4283.8 -139.7 HB FULLER CO Q2 BUILDING & RELATED USD 0.78 0.78 0.00 545.2 544.0 -1.2 HERMAN MILLER INC Q4 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.46 0.47 0.01 496.6 487.5 -9.1 LINDSAY CORP Q3 MACHINERY USD 1.43 1.28 -0.15 184.3 169.9 -14.4 MONSANTO CO Q3 CHEMICALS USD 1.56 1.62 0.06 4398.9 4250.0 -148.9 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS Q2 CHEMICALS USD 0.19 0.09 -0.10 282.9 266.4 -16.5 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)