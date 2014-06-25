FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 25 - 1800 ET
June 25, 2014

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 25 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met, or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name               Ticker     Qtr  Industry                   Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev
 AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC                 Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.10     0.09    -0.01      26.6     25.9     -0.6
 APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP                Q3   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.66     0.76     0.10     794.4    799.9      5.5
 BARNES & NOBLE INC                    Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.59    -0.93    -0.34    1190.9   1321.9    131.0
 BED BATH & BEYOND INC                 Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.94     0.93    -0.01    2689.8   2656.7    -33.1
 CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS                 Q4   MACHINERY                  USD    -0.16    -0.14     0.02     111.5    118.9      7.4
 CINEDIGM CORP                         Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.01    -0.05    -0.06      35.7     31.7     -4.0
 EXFO INC                              Q3   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.04     0.05     0.01      61.3     63.9      2.6
 GENERAL MILLS INC                     Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.72     0.67    -0.05    4423.5   4283.8   -139.7
 HB FULLER CO                          Q2   BUILDING & RELATED         USD     0.78     0.78     0.00     545.2    544.0     -1.2
 HERMAN  MILLER INC                    Q4   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.46     0.47     0.01     496.6    487.5     -9.1
 LINDSAY CORP                          Q3   MACHINERY                  USD     1.43     1.28    -0.15     184.3    169.9    -14.4
 MONSANTO CO                           Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     1.56     1.62     0.06    4398.9   4250.0   -148.9
 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS                      Q2   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.19     0.09    -0.10     282.9    266.4    -16.5
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
