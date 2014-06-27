FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2014

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 27 - 1800 ET
Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met, or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                   Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS Rev Est  Rev Act   Diff Rev
 AZZ INC                               Q1   OIL                        USD     0.54     0.58     0.04     191.4    216.1     24.8
 COMMERCIAL METALS CO                  Q3   STEEL                      USD     0.29     0.20    -0.09    1851.9   1804.8    -47.1
 FINISH LINE INC                       Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.21     0.28     0.07     394.5    406.5     12.1
 KB HOME                               Q2   HOME BUILDING              USD     0.19     0.27     0.08     563.1    565.0      1.9
 LUCAS ENERGY INC                      Q4   OIL                        USD    -0.04    -0.04     0.00       1.3      1.2     -0.2
 NEWSTRIKE CAPITAL INC                 Q3   FINANCIAL SERVICES         CAD    -0.01    -0.03    -0.02        --       --       --
 TERRACE ENERGY CORP                   Q1   OIL                        CAD     0.02       --       --       6.2      2.8     -3.4
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
