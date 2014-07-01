U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 1 - 1100ET

July 1 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACUITY BRANDS INC Q3 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 1.12 -- -- 609.1 603.9 -5.2 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.34 -- -- 49.0 48.8 -0.2