Swedish bank Resurs gets market cap of 11 bln SEK in IPO

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Resurs Holding has set the price in its initial public offering at 55 crowns per share, giving it a market capitalisation of 11 billion crowns ($1.37 billion) ahead of its market debut on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The price was set in the middle of an initial price interval of 50 to 60 crowns per share in the banking and financial services group controlled by private equity firm Nordic Capital.

Because of its size, the IPO of Resurs may serve as a bellwether for future listings in Sweden which has seen a tepid start of the year for IPOs in the wake of volatile equity markets after a bumper 2015.

Resurs is the third newcomer to the main list of the Stockholm bourse in 2016 and by far the biggest. At this point last year, five new companies had been listed.

The value of shares sold, 4.1 billion crowns if an over-allotment option is used, means the IPO of Resurs is the biggest in Sweden since the November listing of Dometic , a maker of caravans of boats, when some 5.4 billion crowns worth of mostly newly-issued shares were sold.

Carnegie, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the offering of Resurs, which coincides with that of Nordic Capital’s Finnish retailer Tokmanni in Helsinki on Friday. ($1 = 8.0342 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Niklas Pollard)