BRIEF-Amerigo resources says unionized employees strike at Amerigo's MVC
* Amerigo Resources Ltd Says Unionized Employees Have Initiated Strike Action At Minera Valle Central, Co's Operation Located Near Rancagua, Chile
Oct 6 Click on tmsnrt.rs/2dNFui9 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' September same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
Oct 6 Pfizer Inc, the largest U.S. drugmaker, said on Thursday it aims to sell its New York City world headquarters buildings in midtown Manhattan by the end of 2017 and to begin moving into more modern Manhattan facilities no sooner than the first half of 2019.
Oct 6 Britain's SVG Capital accepted an offer from Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Thursday, saying it gave shareholders a better return than a hostile bid from U.S. private equity rival HarbourVest.