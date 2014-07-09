FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investigation into American Apparel's ex-CEO to wrap up soon
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

Investigation into American Apparel's ex-CEO to wrap up soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - An investigation into the conduct of American Apparel’s ousted Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney will conclude in “another week or two,” according to a source close to matter.

FTI Consulting, in charge of the investigation, will submit its findings to a special committee for review, the source said. Consisting of one co-chairman and two soon-to-be appointed directors of American Apparel’s board, the committee will decide whether Charney may return as an employee.

American apparel also plans to appoint a new interim CEO in the “next few weeks if not sooner,” the source said.

FTI Consulting was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.