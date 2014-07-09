Investigation into American Apparel's ex-CEO to wrap up soon

July 9 (Reuters) - An investigation into the conduct of American Apparel’s ousted Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney will conclude in “another week or two,” according to a source close to matter.

FTI Consulting, in charge of the investigation, will submit its findings to a special committee for review, the source said. Consisting of one co-chairman and two soon-to-be appointed directors of American Apparel’s board, the committee will decide whether Charney may return as an employee.

American apparel also plans to appoint a new interim CEO in the “next few weeks if not sooner,” the source said.

FTI Consulting was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)