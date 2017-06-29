(Adds details, quotes)
DUBAI, June 29 Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim
, which operates the franchise of French retailer
Carrefour in the Middle East, has acquired 26 Geant
hypermarket stores in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and
Kuwait from BMA International.
Majid Al Futtaim, a holding company which also owns and
operates shopping centres in the Middle East and North Africa,
said in a statement it had acquired Geant franchise owner Retail
Arabia from BMA International.
The value of the deal, which also includes four Gulfmart
supermarkets in Bahrain, was not disclosed.
All 30 stores will be rebranded under the Carrefour brand by
the end of 2017 and existing employees will be retained. The
deal covered the stores only and did not include Geant
franchising rights.
"Our strategy is to continue to lead in the markets we are
in; and the markets where we don't have a leading position, to
build scale and a leading position," Majid Al Futtaim Chief
Executive Officer Alain Bejjani told Reuters by telephone.
The acquisition increases the number of Majid Al Futtaim
Carrefour-operated outlets to 80 in the UAE, 11 in Bahrain and 8
in Kuwait.
Perella Weinberg Partners advised Majid Al Futtaim on the
transaction.
Bejjani said further acquisitions were being considered in
retail, technology and digital, and leisure entertainment in
markets where Majid Al Futtaim already has a presence. He did
not provide details.
Bejjani also said Majid Al Futtaim was monitoring the
situation in Qatar where it operates Carrefour outlets after
four Arab countries this month cut off diplomatic, economic and
transport ties with the country.
Majid Al Futtaim is not rethinking its growth plans for
Qatar and there has been no negative financial impact for the
company from the cutting of ties, he said.
"There is not a lot of visibility on how things are going to
evolve so for the time being we are just going to monitor the
situation and deal with the realities as they unfold."
