How UK retailers fared over Christmas

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of how Britain’s retailers fared over Christmas, after many were forced to slash prices to drive up sales in the run up to the key festive trading period.

RETAILER/RIC/PERFORMANCE SECTOR

Debenhams Department store

Like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct in 17

weeks to Dec. 28

Dunelm Group Homewares store

Like-for-like sales up 2.9 pct in

second quarter to Dec. 28

House of Fraser Department store

Like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct in 9

weeks to Dec. 28

John Lewis Department store

Like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct in 5

weeks to Dec. 28

Next Clothing

Total sales up 11.9 pct in 7 and

a half weeks to Dec. 24

Topps Tiles Tiles/Flooring

Like-for-like sales up 9.3 pct in

13 weeks to Dec. 28