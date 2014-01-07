How UK retailers fared over Christmas

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of how Britain’s retailers fared over Christmas, after many were forced to slash prices to drive up sales in the run up to the key festive trading period.
Debenhams Department store
Like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct in 17
weeks to Dec. 28
Dunelm Group Homewares store
Like-for-like sales up 2.9 pct in
second quarter to Dec. 28
House of Fraser Department store
Like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct in 9
weeks to Dec. 28
John Lewis Department store
Like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct in 5
weeks to Dec. 28
Next Clothing
Total sales up 11.9 pct in 7 and
a half weeks to Dec. 24
Topps Tiles Tiles/Flooring
Like-for-like sales up 9.3 pct in
13 weeks to Dec. 28