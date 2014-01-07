FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
How UK retailers fared over Christmas
January 7, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

How UK retailers fared over Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of how Britain’s retailers fared over Christmas, after many were forced to slash prices to drive up sales in the run up to the key festive trading period.

RETAILER/RIC/PERFORMANCE SECTOR

Debenhams Department store

Like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct in 17

weeks to Dec. 28

Dunelm Group Homewares store

Like-for-like sales up 2.9 pct in

second quarter to Dec. 28

House of Fraser Department store

Like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct in 9

weeks to Dec. 28

John Lewis Department store

Like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct in 5

weeks to Dec. 28

Next Clothing

Total sales up 11.9 pct in 7 and

a half weeks to Dec. 24

Topps Tiles Tiles/Flooring

Like-for-like sales up 9.3 pct in

13 weeks to Dec. 28

