UK grocery market grows 3.1 pct in last three months - Kantar
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

UK grocery market grows 3.1 pct in last three months - Kantar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain's grocery market grew 3.1
percent in the 12 weeks to May 13 but at a slower rate than
during the same period a year ago, industry data showed on
Tuesday.	
    Market researcher Kantar WorldPanel said the figure compared
to 5 percent growth reported in the same period in 2011 and
added that in the four weeks ending May 13 the grocery market
had declined by 1 percent this year.	
    "On the face of it, the declines in market growth might seem
alarming but there are exceptional factors. Easter and the Royal
Wedding helped year-on-year growth soar to a remarkable 7.6
percent in the four weeks leading up to May 15 2011 - a hint of
what's to come over the Jubilee weekend," said Edward Garner,
director at Kantar Worldpanel.	
    Comparing the current figures with the same period two years
ago, the four week growth stands at 6.5 percent, the company
said.	
    Following is a summary of market share and sales (stg):	
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  May 13, 2012  May 15, 2011  
                                              
 Total till roll  31.67 bln     30.94 bln     2.4 
 Total grocers    24.11 bln     23.39 bln     3.1
 Total multiples  23.58 bln     22.87 bln     3.1
 	
    Market share (percent)	
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  May 13, 2012  May 15, 2011  in sales
 Tesco            30.8          31.1          1.9
 Asda             17.4          17.5          2.8
 Sainsbury        16.5          16.5          3.0
 Morrison         11.9          12.1          1.2
 Co-operative     6.5           6.9           -3.5
 Waitrose         4.5           4.4           7.0
 Aldi             2.8           2.3           25.4
 Lidl             2.8           2.6           11.3
 Iceland          2.0           1.9           8.8

