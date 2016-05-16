FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobile payment consortium MCX postpones rollout
May 16, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Mobile payment consortium MCX postpones rollout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX), a developer of mobile payment technology whose strategy has been thrown into question by big retailers developing their own mobile wallets, said on Monday that it was postponing its rollout and had cut 30 jobs.

In a statement, MCX Chief Executive Officer Brian Mooney said the organization, a consortium of retailers, would focus on other parts of its business including partnering with financial institutions. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
