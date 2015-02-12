FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Retail Federation sees U.S retail sales rising 4.1 pct in 2015
February 12, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

National Retail Federation sees U.S retail sales rising 4.1 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The National Retail Federation on Thursday projected U.S. retail industry sales will rise 4.1 percent this year, a bigger gain than a year earlier, citing its expectation of faster economic growth and continued improvement in the job market in 2015.

Retail industry sales rose 3.5 percent last year, the NRF said.

The industry group also predicted non-store sales would rise between 7 percent and 10 percent this year. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

