FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. strip mall vacancies decline in second quarter - Reis
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. strip mall vacancies decline in second quarter - Reis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. strip mall vacancies fell slightly in the second quarter, while retail mall vacancies remained unchanged, real estate research firm Reis Inc said in a report.

The national vacancy rate for strip malls was 10.3 percent, down from 10.4 percent in the first quarter and 10.5 percent in the second quarter of 2013.

Retail mall vacancies were unchanged at 7.9 percent.

Asking and effective rents both rose 0.5 percent in the second quarter, but rent growth remained below that seen in mid-2007, before the onset of recession.

“At 10.3 percent, the national vacancy rate remains far too elevated to be conducive to faster rent growth, which continues to lag inflation,” Ryan Severino, senior economist and associate director of research at Reis, said in a statement.

Reis, however, noted that rent growth exceeded inflation rate in an increasing number of markets.

Apart from markets with affluent households, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Las Vegas benefited from a rebound in hotel occupancy rates, Reis said.

As expected, construction of shopping center space rebounded to 1.08 million square feet from 988,000 square feet in the first quarter, when severe winter weather hurt construction. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.