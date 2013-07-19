FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retailmenot prices IPO at midpoint of expected range
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 4 years

Retailmenot prices IPO at midpoint of expected range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Online coupon company Retailmenot Inc raised about $191 million in its initial public offering after pricing the offering of 9.1 million shares at $21 per share, the mid-point of the company’s previously estimated range.

Retailmenot, backed by Google Ventures and Austin Ventures, offers digital coupons from over 60,000 retailers and brands.

The company, which listed Google Inc, Yahoo Inc and Facebook Inc as rivals in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was looking to price its offering at between $20 and $22 apiece.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Sachs and Credit Suisse Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Retailmenot shares are expected to start trading on Friday under the symbol “SALE” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.