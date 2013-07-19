Retailmenot prices IPO at midpoint of expected range

July 19 (Reuters) - Online coupon company Retailmenot Inc raised about $191 million in its initial public offering after pricing the offering of 9.1 million shares at $21 per share, the mid-point of the company’s previously estimated range.

Retailmenot, backed by Google Ventures and Austin Ventures, offers digital coupons from over 60,000 retailers and brands.

The company, which listed Google Inc, Yahoo Inc and Facebook Inc as rivals in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was looking to price its offering at between $20 and $22 apiece.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Sachs and Credit Suisse Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Retailmenot shares are expected to start trading on Friday under the symbol “SALE” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.