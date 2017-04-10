FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

April 11 (Reuters) - Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.

RetailMeNot's shares jumped 49 percent to $11.55 in aftermarket trading on Monday, slightly below the offer price of $11.60 per share in cash.

The deal will allow Harland Clarke, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes Inc, to build on its acquisition of Valassis Communications Inc, a provider of coupons and newspaper inserts. The company was acquired for $1.31 billion in 2013.

Based on 47.9 million shares outstanding as of Jan. 31, the deal is valued at about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.

LionTree Advisors is lead financial adviser to Harland Clarke, with Moelis & Co also serving as financial adviser.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is Harland Clarke's legal adviser.

Qatalyst Partners is is RetailMeNot's financial adviser and DLA Piper LLP is its legal adviser. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

