CORRECTED-BRIEF-RetailMeNot announces Q4 & fiscal year 2015 financial results (Feb 9)

(Corrects Q4 earnings per share estimate in fourth bullet to $0.28 from $0.32)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - RetailMeNot Inc : * Announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2015 financial results * Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 * Sees Q1 2016 revenue $49 million to $54 million * Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says board of directors has authorized a $50 million increase in its stock repurchase program * Qtrly total net revenue declined 5% to $83.1 million * Q4 earnings per share $0.17 * Says Q1 total net revenue expected to be in the range of $49.0 to $54.0 million, or a decline of 15% at the mid-point * Says Q1 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $8.0 to $12.0 million * Says FY total net revenue expected to be in the range of $225.0 to $240.0 million, or a decline of 7% at the mid-point * Says the new stock repurchase program is an extension of the original $100 million program implemented on February 10, 2015

