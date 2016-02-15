FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-RetailMeNot announces Q4 & fiscal year 2015 financial results (Feb 9)
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2016 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-RetailMeNot announces Q4 & fiscal year 2015 financial results (Feb 9)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Q4 earnings per share estimate in fourth bullet to $0.28 from $0.32)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - RetailMeNot Inc : * Announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2015 financial results * Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 * Sees Q1 2016 revenue $49 million to $54 million * Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says board of directors has authorized a $50 million increase in its stock repurchase program * Qtrly total net revenue declined 5% to $83.1 million * Q4 earnings per share $0.17 * Says Q1 total net revenue expected to be in the range of $49.0 to $54.0 million, or a decline of 15% at the mid-point * Says Q1 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $8.0 to $12.0 million * Says FY total net revenue expected to be in the range of $225.0 to $240.0 million, or a decline of 7% at the mid-point * Says the new stock repurchase program is an extension of the original $100 million program implemented on February 10, 2015

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.