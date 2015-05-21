SCOTUS ruling on 401(k) plans leaves thorny issues for lower courts

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling this week reviving claims that a California utility company violated federal law by failing to offer employees lower-cost 401(k) plans was a victory for workers, but offered little clarity on the complex requirements governing retirement plans, experts said.

On Monday, the high court in Tibble v. Edison International said the six-year clock on filing claims that companies breached their duty to offer prudent investment options under the Employment Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 resets when an employer fails to monitor and update retirement plans.

