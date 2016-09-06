BRIEF-S&P places Danaher Corp. 'A' ratings on watch negative on planned acqusition of Cepheid
* S&P - Danaher Corp. 'A' ratings placed on watch negative on planned acqusition of Cepheid
Sept 6 Retirement Bridge Group appointed former Partnership Group Plc CEO Steve Groves as chairman, three months after Patron Capital and Electra Partners bought the business from Grainger Plc.
Groves left Partnership Group Plc as CEO earlier this year after the annuity and equity release provider was merged with Just Retirement Group Plc. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Fresenius gains following Spanish acquisition
* Helius Medical Technologies Inc says publication of positive results of Russian pediatric Cerebral Palsy pilot study