June 27, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Patient on Retrophin drug shows high liver enzyme levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Retrophin Inc said a patient dosed with its experimental neurological disorder drug was temporarily taken off the treatment after an elevation in liver enzyme levels, sending its shares down at 8.5 percent premarket.

The patient received the first dose of the drug, RE-024, on May 21. After two weeks of treatment, the patient’s liver enzymes increased to up to two times the upper limit of the normal level, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The treatment was restarted at a lower dose after it was found that the enzyme levels trended downwards at a follow-up visit on June 11. The patient has maintained normal enzyme levels and remained on the drug as of June 25.

Elevated liver enzyme levels may indicate inflammation or damage to cells in the liver.

Retrophin’s shares were trading at $10.81 before the bell. (Reporting By Penumudi Amrutha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

