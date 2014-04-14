FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reunert says to sell its MTN & Vodacom subscriber bases for 2.26 bln rand
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 14, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Reunert says to sell its MTN & Vodacom subscriber bases for 2.26 bln rand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Reunert / Adr Ltd :

* Disposal by Nashua Mobile (Pty) Ltd of its MTN & Vodacom subscriber bases

* Says after careful consideration, boards concluded that it is unlikely that this business would generate acceptable returns

* Combined gross for disposal is approximately R2,26 billion plus VAT

* 90% of MTN disposal consideration will be payable on MTN take-on date; balance will be payable within 10 business days of MTN take-on date

* 85% of Vodacom disposal consideration to be paid within 5 business days of Vodacom migration date; balance consideration on later of 5 days after confirmation of Vodacom’s successful bill run in respect of Vodacom subscriber base or Nashua Mobile meeting Vodacom’s conditions for final payment

* Sale proceeds will be used to settle liabilities of Nashua Mobile,to support growth strategy of Reunert,payment of dividends and/or repurchase of Reunert shares

* Normalised headline EPS pro forma after the transaction 440,8 cents

* Nashua Mobile is pursuing various alternatives for disposal by Nashua Mobile of its cell C subscriber base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

