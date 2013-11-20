FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Reunert full-year headline EPS falls 12 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 20, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Reunert full-year headline EPS falls 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Reunert Ltd : * Says full-year revenue reduced by 3% from R11,7 billion to R11,4 billion * Says full-year operating profit declined by 13% to R1,3 billion * Says normalised headline full-year earnings per share declined by 12% from 644 cents to 569 cents. * Revenue decrease in Cbi-Electric and Nashua segments were offset by increase in revenue from Reutech segment * Gross final cash dividend no 175 of 275 cents per ordinary share has been declared for the year ended 30 September

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.