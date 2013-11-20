BRIEF-Reunert full-year headline EPS falls 12 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Reunert Ltd : * Says full-year revenue reduced by 3% from R11,7 billion to R11,4 billion * Says full-year operating profit declined by 13% to R1,3 billion * Says normalised headline full-year earnings per share declined by 12% from 644 cents to 569 cents. * Revenue decrease in Cbi-Electric and Nashua segments were offset by increase in revenue from Reutech segment * Gross final cash dividend no 175 of 275 cents per ordinary share has been declared for the year ended 30 September