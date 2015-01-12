REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY JAN 12

REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY JAN 12

BREAKING

White House says should have sent higher profile leader to Paris march

WASHINGTON - The United States should have sent a higher profile leader to take part in the march in Paris on Sunday to honor victims of the Islamist militant attacks there, the White House said on Monday. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA, moved at 1:48 p.m., 40 words)

Hack of U.S. military Twitter feed not a security threat - Pentagon officials

WASHINGTON - Images published during the hack of a U.S. military Twitter feed on Monday did not appear to include any classified information or pose a security threat, two U.S. defense officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (CYBERSECURITY-CENTCOM/HACK-THREAT, moved at 1:49 p.m., 50 words, will be led) See also: U.S. military Twitter feed hacked, apparently by IS sympathizers (CYBERSECURITY-CENTCOM/HACK (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 1:52 p.m., 300 words)

Supreme Court rejects new challenge to Obamacare law

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up another broad challenge to President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, rejecting an appeal filed by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and the Alliance for Natural Health USA that challenged various aspects of the law including the so-called individual mandate. The court is now hearing a separate challenge to a key part of the law which, if successful, would deprive millions of Americans of tax-credit subsidies to help them afford health insurance. Oral arguments in that challenge are on March 4. (USA-COURT/OBAMACARE, moved, 90 words)

Supreme Court rejects Louisiana gay marriage case, takes no action on 4 others

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court, which is in the midst of deciding whether to take up the issue of gay marriage, on Monday declined to take an early look at a challenge to Louisiana’s state ban. The court took no action on four other pending cases concerning gay marriage bans in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee, but could act on those cases as soon as later this week. (USA-COURT/GAYMARRIAGE (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Colorado patient won’t be tested for Ebola

DENVER - A patient being monitored for Ebola at a Denver hospital is now considered low risk for the deadly virus and does not yet warrant testing, Colorado health officials said on Monday. The individual, who had a history of travel to an Ebola-affected country, was referred to Denver Health Medical Center after developing a fever, the Colorado Department of Health Medical Center said. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-COLORADO, moved at 1:19 p.m., 90 words)

TOP STORIES

Vatican denies reports of attack warnings

VATICAN CITY - The Vatican denied press reports on Monday that it had received specific warnings from Israeli and U.S. intelligence services that it was a probable next target of an Islamist attack. La Repubblica, Corriere della Sera and other Italian papers reported on Monday that the CIA and Mossad had warned Italian and Vatican authorities that the Vatican may be a target. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/POPE (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:14 a.m., 350 words)

Pope heads to Sri Lanka at rare moment of island harmony

COLOMBO - Pope Francis arrives in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a visit expected to add to a new harmonious atmosphere in the Buddhist-majority nation that last week elected a government promising increased respect for long-suffering religious minorities. The visit to Sri Lanka is the first leg of a Jan. 12-19 tour that also takes in the Philippines and is the Pope’s second Asian excursion, part of his outreach aimed at shoring-up the Church’s presence in developing nations. (POPE-SRILANKA/ (PIX, TV), moved at 1:13 p.m., 400 words)

France mobilizes 10,000 troops at home after Paris shootings

PARIS - France will have more than 10,000 soldiers mobilized on home soil by Tuesday after 17 people were killed in attacks carried out by Islamist militants in Paris last week, Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, 930 words)

No Americans in Paris: U.S. absence draws criticism at home

WASHINGTON - Republican senator Marco Rubio lambasted the White House on Monday for not sending a top American official to a Paris unity march after deadly Islamic militant attacks in that city, and a New York tabloid headline screamed “You let the world down.” (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA-ABSENCE (PIX), moved at 12:23 p.m., 417 words) See also: Kerry to visit France this week after Paris attacks (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 265 words)

Merkel says Islam “belongs to Germany” ahead of Dresden rally

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday Islam “belongs to Germany”, in a clear repudiation of anti-immigration protesters gathering in Dresden and other cities. A day after walking arm-in-arm with French President Francois Hollande at the front of a massive march in Paris to honour the victims of killings by Islamic militants, Merkel received the Turkish prime minister and urged dialogue among religions. (GERMANY-ISLAM/MERKEL (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 1:08 p.m., 400 words)

+See also:

FRANCE-SHOOTING/NETANYAHU (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 740 words and FRANCE-SHOOTING/TURKEY (UPDATE 4), moved, 300 words

Kerry in Pakistan for talks on security after school massacre

ISLAMABAD - Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Pakistan on Monday on an unannounced trip to urge the government to do more to crack down on militant groups following last month’s massacre of 134 children by Taliban gunmen. (PAKISTAN-KERRY/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 9:08 a.m., 300 words) See also: Islamic State hit with 27 more air strikes (MIDEAST-CRISIS/AIRSTRIKES, moved, 90 words)

Germany seeks to keep jihadi suspects from traveling for 3 years

BERLIN - Germany plans to seize the personal identity cards of would-be jihadists for up to three years - twice as long as originally planned - in order to prevent them from joining militants in the Middle East, according to a draft law. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/GERMANY-SECURITY (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

Senate takes up Keystone XL bill as showdown with Obama looms

WASHINGTON - The Senate will start debate on Monday on a bill to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline as Republicans, who have made the project their first priority of the year, try to line up enough votes to overcome a potential veto by President Barack Obama. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota, a co-sponsor of the bill to approve TransCanada Corp’s pipeline, has about 63 supporters, including all 54 Republicans. That is four short of the 67 needed to overcome an Obama veto. (USA-KEYSTONE/ (PIX, TV), moved at 1:12 p.m., 300 words, will be updated by 5 p.m.)

Obama to propose new laws to protect consumer data, privacy

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Monday plans to discuss three new proposed laws aimed at protecting Americans and the trail of data they leave on smart phones, computers and other devices. (USA-OBAMA/CYBERSECURITY, moved, 400 words, expect by 5 p.m.)

SUPREME COURT

U.S. justices indicate support for Arizona church in free speech case

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday appeared likely to side with a church in Arizona that objected to a local ordnance that restricted what it could say on signs notifying the public about worship services. During a one-hour oral argument, justices on the nine-strong court from both sides of the political spectrum voiced support for the Good News Community Church, which is locked in a dispute with the town of Gilbert. (USA-COURT/RELIGION, moving shortly, by Lawrence Hurley, 300 words)

U.S. justices seek Obama administration views on Google-Oracle dispute

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S. government to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a closely watched copyright dispute between Google Inc and Oracle Corp over software used to design Google’s Android smart phone operating system. Oracle sued Google in 2010, claiming Google had improperly incorporated parts of its Java software into Android. Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion on its copyright claims. (USA-COURT/COPYRIGHT, moved, 140 words)

U.S. top court declines to hear appeals in California water dispute

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge by California growers and local water management agencies to federal guidelines that limit water diversions to protect the Delta smelt fish. (USA-COURT/WATER (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

Supreme Court declines to hear Gupta’s appeal over ban

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected former Goldman Sachs Group director Rajat Gupta’s challenge to a permanent ban from acting as a public company officer. Gupta, 66, is serving a two-year prison sentence stemming from his conviction in a separate criminal case. (USA-COURT/INSIDERTRADING, moved, 210 words)

U.S. top court turns away banks’ appeal in credit unions case

(USA-COURT/MBS, moved, 150 words)

WASHINGTON

Cuba has freed all 53 prisoners as agreed in U.S. deal -U.S. officials

WASHINGTON/HAVANA - Cuba has released all 53 prisoners it had promised to free, senior U.S. officials said, a major step toward détente with Washington. The release of the remaining prisoners sets a positive tone for historic talks next week aimed at normalizing relations after decades of hostility. (USA-CUBA/PRISONERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

U.S. envoy Power says new sanctions on Iran now could torpedo nuclear deal

NEW YORK - It is still possible to reach a nuclear deal with Iran but new Congressional sanctions could seriously undermine prospects for an agreement, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on Monday. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-POWER (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:09 a.m., 400 words) See also: Kerry says U.S., Iran eye greater progress in next round of nuclear talks (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

U.S. House Democrat seeks tax breaks for middle class at expense of wealthy

WASHINGTON - Rep. Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, on Monday unveiled an aggressive new plan to sway middle class voters by offering them significant tax credits paid for by eliminating some tax breaks for the top 1 percent of earners and put new fees on large financial transactions. (USA-CONGRESS/TAXES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 399 words)

U.S. panel proposes changes to white-collar prison sentences

NEW YORK - Some executives and others convicted of stock fraud could face shorter prison terms under a U.S. commission’s proposal to change how white-collar criminals are sentenced. The U.S. Sentencing Commission on Friday released proposals to amend advisory federal guidelines that would shift the emphasis in calculating a sentence for frauds on the market to financial gains instead of investor losses. (USA-FRAUD/SENTENCING, expect by 3 p.m., by Nate Raymond, 464 words)

Economies grow in U.S. counties but strength still eludes many

WASHINGTON - The economies of almost all U.S. counties grew by leaps and bounds last year, yet few returned to the health they reached before the 2007-09 recession, a report released on Monday shows. Unemployment declined in nearly all of the country’s 3,069 counties in 2014, according to the National Association of Counties. (USA-ECONOMY/COUNTIES, moved, 300 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Retired NY principal wins $326 million Mega Millions jackpot prize

NEW YORK - A retired New York elementary school principal is the sole winner of a $326 million Mega Millions jackpot, the largest lottery prize won in the state’s history, gaming officials said on Monday. Harold Diamond, 80, of Wurtsboro village, New York, about 80 miles northwest of New York City, had forgotten about the ticket he bought on a whim at a gas station and shoved into his pocket until the day after the Nov. 4 drawing, when he heard where the winning numbers were sold, the New York Lottery said in a statement. (USA-NEW YORK/LOTTERY, moving shortly, 220 words)

Connecticut town rattled by second earthquake in five days

MILFORD, Conn. - A small Connecticut town on Monday was rattled by its second earthquake in five days, prompting a wave of calls to police by worried residents. Plainfield, Connecticut, a town of 16,000, was struck by a 3.3 magnitude earthquake at 6:36 a.m. EST with an aftershock just minutes later, according to the U.S Geological Survey. (USA-CONNECTICUT/EARTHQUAKE, moved at 12:10 p.m., 110 words)

Inspector general: some NYPD cops use chokehold as first response

NEW YORK - A new inspector general blasted the New York City Police Department on Monday for failing to punish officers who used banned chokeholds on citizens, sometimes as a first response in a confrontation. The first official report by Inspector General Philip Eure comes a month after New York was shaken first by a grand jury’s decision not to indict an NYPD officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner and then by the killing of two NYPD officers by a gunman avenging the Staten Island man’s death. (USA-POLICE/CHOKEHOLD, moving shortly, 350 words)

NYC to pay $17 million in brothers’ wrongful conviction settlements

NEW YORK - New York City will pay $17 million to settle wrongful conviction claims brought on behalf of three brothers whose cases were linked to a retired detective facing scrutiny for his investigation techniques, the city comptroller said. (USA-NEW YORK/CONVICTIONS, moved at 11:57 a.m., 150 words)

New Jersey man sentenced for trafficking rare narwhal tusks

PORTLAND, Maine - A New Jersey man convicted of illegally trafficking the spear-like tusks of the narwhal, a protected species of arctic whale nicknamed the “unicorn of the ocean,” was sentenced Monday to two years and nine months in prison, officials said. (USA-MAINE/NARWHAL, moved at 1:15 p.m., 300 words)

Accused Silk Road creator goes to trial amid U.S. scrutiny of bitcoin

NEW YORK - A U.S. crackdown on use of the digital currency bitcoin for drug trafficking and other crimes is headed for its highest-profile test yet, as a trial begins for the alleged creator of an online marketplace catering to vice. (USA-BITCOIN/TRIAL, moved, by Nate Raymond, 620 words)

Christie may reach for reset button in New Jersey state of state

NEW YORK - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, under pressure to decide whether to seek the Republican nomination for president in 2016, has a chance on Tuesday to reset his governorship after being stymied all year by national controversies and home-grown fiscal crises. (USA-NEW JERSEY/CHRISTIE (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, 756 words)

Big fiscal mess awaits new Illinois governor

CHICAGO - Illinois’ new governor Bruce Rauner will begin tackling perhaps the biggest fiscal mess in the nation and the worst his state has seen in decades when he is sworn in Monday. (USA-ILLINOIS/GOVERNOR (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by Karen Pierog, 724 words)

Charges dismissed against Ohio school superintendent in rape case

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio - Prosecutors said they were dropping charges against an Ohio school superintendent accused of obstruction of justice in connection with a rape case involving a 16-year-old girl, in exchange for his resignation. (USA-CRIME/OHIO (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Elizabeth Daley, 300 words)

Charges sought against 2 Albuquerque cops in homeless man’s shooting death

-- A county district attorney in New Mexico filed paperwork seeking murder charges against two Albuquerque police officers in connection to the 2014 shooting death of a homeless man, police said on Monday. (USA-NEW MEXICO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 120 words, will be updated after 4 p.m. PT briefing)

Falling oil prices to hit Texas budget

AUSTIN - Texas is expected to see a 14.3 percent drop in the revenue it derives from oil production and taxes due in its upcoming budget cycle because of falling oil prices, the state’s comptroller said on Monday. (USA-TEXAS/BUDGET, moved at 12:43 p.m., 90 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

FDA says California apple processor linked to deadly listeria outbreak

SEATTLE - Strains of listeria bacteria found inside a California Bidart Brothers apple processing plant are believed to be the same ones associated with an outbreak that killed seven people and sickened dozens of others last year, the FDA said. (USA-CALIFORNIA/LISTERIA, moved, 240 words)

“Extreme measures” needed to see Ebola shot development through

LONDON - Developing and bringing to market effective Ebola vaccines to fight the current and any future epidemics requires extreme measures and unprecedented international cooperation, global health experts said on Monday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINES, moved., 400 words)

FDA asks Arrowhead to cut Hepatitis B drug dosage in mid-stage trial

(ARROWHEAD-STUDY/, moved, 40 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ set for September debut, CBS says

LOS ANGELES - Stephen Colbert will debut as the new host of CBS Corp’s “Late Show,” on Sept. 8, the U.S. broadcast television network said on Monday. Colbert, 50, takes over the late-night TV talk show from David Letterman, who will retire after his final broadcast on May 20. “I have nine months to make a show, just like a baby. So first, I should find out how you make a baby,” Colbert said in a statement. (TELEVISION-STEPHENCOLBERT/ (PIX), moved at 1:18 p.m., 140 words)

Films bring major, international art exhibitions to audiences across the U.S.

NEW YORK - Filmmakers are bringing major art exhibition featuring the works of Henri Matisse, Vincent Van Gogh and Rembrandt from museums around the globe to U.S. theaters with a series of movies that will take audiences on a guided tour of the shows (FILM-ART/EXHIBITIONS, expect by 3 p.m., 400 words)

400-year-old Orpheus opera to “rock” London venue where Hendrix played

LONDON - One of the world’s first operas is coming to a London venue made famous by Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison: Monteverdi’s 400-year-old “Orfeo” opens at the Roundhouse on Tuesday. (MUSIC-BRITAIN/ORFEO, moved, 400 words)

LeBron leads NBA jersey sales for fifth consecutive year

(NBA-JERSEYS/, moved at 1:16 p.m., 90 words)

LIFESTYLE

Hi-tech trackers will play big role in fitness in 2015

NEW YORK - Americans will continue to flock to indoor cycling, interval training, group fitness classes and other calorie-burning activities in 2015, but now hi-tech devices will monitor their every waking - and sleeping - hours, fitness experts say. Consumers bought an estimated 84 million tracking devices in 2013. (FITNESS-PREDICTIONS/2015, moved, 400 words)

E-learning matches traditional training for doctors, nurses - review

LONDON - Millions more students worldwide could train as doctors and nurses using electronic learning, which is just as effective as traditional medical training, a review commissioned by the World Health Organization has found. (HEALTH-TRAINING/WHO, moved, 130 words)

Saudi cleric condemns snowmen as anti-Islamic

DUBAI - A prominent Saudi Arabian cleric has whipped up controversy by issuing a religious ruling forbidding the building of snowmen, described them as anti-Islamic. (ODD-SAUDI/SNOW, moved, 300 words)

EU should curb mercury emissions from cremations, campaigners say

BRUSSELS - Environment campaigners are calling for curbs on mercury emissions from human cremations as part of pollution controls that EU authorities will debate this month. Increased cremation as shortage of land makes burial expensive has coincided with a rise in emissions of the toxic metal from fillings in teeth. (EU-AIR/CREMATION, moved, 300 words)

U.S. bus lines added routes in 2014, airline flights fell

CHICAGO - U.S. bus companies continued to add daily scheduled routes linking cities around the country in 2014 with a 2.1 percent increase, while airline flights fell 3.5 percent, according to a study released on Monday. In the years following the U.S. financial sector collapse and recession, more people have chosen buses as a cheaper travel option, especially a younger generation of Americans not nearly so wedded to cars or airports. (USA-BUSES/TRANSPORTATION, moved, by Nick Carey, 335 words)

Egypt court orders release of 26 men detained over bath house “orgy”

CAIRO - An Egyptian court orders the release of 26 men who were detained last month in a raid on a Cairo bath house after police received a tip that they were holding gay orgies. (EGYPT-GAYS/COURT (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)

FEATURE

Birmingham: Britain’s new Mecca?

LONDON - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth now wears a hijab. A major British city has removed the suffix “ham” from its name because it is not halal. Elderly Britons are being mass-converted to Islam in mosques branded “Mecca.” These were some of the satirical visions on social media mocking a U.S. pundit on terrorism who told the U.S. television channel Fox News that Britain’s second largest city, Birmingham, was “totally Muslim.” (BRITAIN-BIRMINGHAM/, moved. 400 words)

WORLD

Divers retrieve “black box” data recorder from AirAsia wreck

JAKARTA/PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia - Indonesian navy divers retrieve the black box flight data recorder from the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet, a major step towards investigators unraveling the cause of the crash that killed all 162 people on board. (INDONESIA-AIRPLANE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, 760 words)

Korean-born American deported from South Korea for praising North

SEOUL - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Monday an anti-North Korea law was needed because the two countries remained technically at war, after a Korean-American was deported to the United States under the law for making positive comments about the North. (SOUTHKOREA-USA/DEPORTATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Interpol says Ukraine’s Yanukovich now wanted person

KIEV - Interpol has put ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on the international wanted list on Ukrainian charges of embezzlement and financial wrong-doing, according to a notice on the international police organization’s website. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/YANUKOVICH (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 10:39 am, 315 words)

Lebanese police raid prison after bomb attacks

BEIRUT - Lebanese security forces storm a unit of the country’s largest prison where Islamist militants are detained, security sources say, following a double suicide attack at the weekend claimed by Syria’s al-Qaeda wing. (LEBANON-PRISON/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

PM says Iraq may need three years to restructure and rebuild military

CAIRO - Iraq may need three years to rebuild and restructure its military, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Sunday, as the country battles Islamic State militants who pose the biggest threat to its security since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. (IRAQ-MILITARY/ (INTERVIEW), moved, 710 words)

Dozens of children among 98 Rohingya smuggling victims found in Thailand

BANGKOK - Dozens of children are among 98 suspected Rohingya trafficking victims from Myanmar discovered in pickup trucks in southern Thailand, police say, as more checkpoints are set up in the region to combat the trade. (THAILAND-TRAFFICKING/ (TV, PIX), moved, 400 words)

Afghan president finally nominates cabinet ministers

(AFGHANISTAN-CABINET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Police in China shoot dead six in restive Xinjiang

(CHINA-XINJIANG/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 405 words)

DETROIT AUTO SHOW

GM shows Bolt electric vehicle concept with 200-mile driving range

DETROIT - General Motors Co on Monday showed its Chevrolet Bolt concept car with an electric driving ange of more than 200 miles and a $30,000 price tag, offering a view into where the U.S. automaker is pushing in development of electric vehicles. The all-electric Bolt is a concept car not currently slated for production. (AUTOSHOW-GM/BOLT (PIX), moved, 160 words)

Marchionne says Fiat Chrysler not in merger talks

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he is not in talks with another automaker on a merger but that there needs to be consolidation throughout the industry to develop new products. Marchionne said cooperative work among automakers is needed because of the advanced technology in vehicles. He also called for an easing of the 2025 fuel economy targets by the U.S. government to give automakers more time to meet them. (AUTOSHOW-FIATCHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 12:04 p.m., 100 words, will be led)

Volvo to sell Chinese-made cars in U.S. this year

BEIJING - Volvo Car Group plans to export a Chinese-made midsize sedan this year to the United States, and is starting to weigh the possibility of building a vehicle factory in the United States, people familiar with the Chinese-owned automaker’s plans said. (AUTOSHOW-VOLVO/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, 400 words)

Ford’s new Raptor pushing trucks to next edge

DETROIT - Ford combines two of Detroit’s favorite themes -- performance and trucks -- in the Raptor, the high-horsepower, off-road edition of its new aluminum-bodied F-150. (AUTOSHOW-FORD/, expect by 3 p.m., by Pail Lienert, 400 words)

Daimler CEO still sees strong momentum in China

DETROIT - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday said he sees global demand for passenger cars rising around 4 percent in 2015, adding that the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars aims to outgrow the market thanks to continued demand in China. (AUTOSHOW-DAIMLER/CHINA (PIX), moved at 11:55 a.m., 70 words, will be led)

Auto industry’s past and future collide in Detroit

DETROIT - For Detroit’s first auto show of the 21st Century in January 2000, General Motors announced “the largest auto show exhibit ever in North America” to usher in the new Millennium. That exuberance provided a sharp contrast to the Detroit show a decade later in January 2009. Record profits had turned to record losses. (AUTOSHOW-30YEARS/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Paul Ingrassia, 871 words)

VW aims to tune in to local tastes in latest U.S. turnaround plan

(AUTOSHOW-VOLKSWAGEN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 520 words)

COLUMN

Bakken oil wells and the Red Queen’s revenge

LONDON - More than 22,000 wells have been drilled in North Dakota since oil was discovered in 1951, but over half of state production comes from around 4,000 wells drilled since the start of 2013. By the end of Oct 2014, there were nearly 11,900 wells producing oil and gas in the state. The rest proved dry, or had been shut in or plugged and abandoned as output has dwindled. (SHALE-OUTPUT/NORTHDAKOTA-KEMP (COLUMN), moved, by John Kemp, 1,100 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Oil slumps another 5 percent after Goldman slashes price forecast

NEW YORK - Oil slumped 5 percent to near six-year lows on Monday, accelerating its months-long rout after Goldman Sachs slashed its short-term price forecasts and Gulf producers showed no signs of curbing output. U.S. crude oil was down $1.98 at $46.38 after earlier hitting a low of $45.90, also near six-year low. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7, GRAPHICS), moved at 12:07 p.m., 400 words)

Dollar Tree expects to shed less than 300 stores to buy Family Dollar

-- Discount chain Dollar Tree said it expects to divest fewer than 300 stores to satisfy competition regulators scrutinizing its proposed takeover of Family Dollar Stores and had already identified potential buyers. (FAMILY DOLLAR ST-M&A/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

BATS exchange group to pay record $14 million SEC fine

-- Exchange operator BATS Global Markets said on Monday it agreed to pay a record $14 million penalty to settle charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge Holdings gave advantages to certain high-frequency trading firms. (SEC-BATS/SETTLEMENT (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:08 p.m., 250 words)

Fed’s Lockhart sees strong U.S. growth, rate hike in mid-2015

ATLANTA - The U.S. economy is motoring ahead in its recovery, likely putting the Federal Reserve in position to raise interest rates by the middle of the year, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday. (USA-FED/LOCKHART, moved at 12:30 p.m., 300 words)

J&J strikes Alzheimer’s deal with AC Immune worth up to $509 million

-- Johnson & Johnson boosted its research efforts in Alzheimer’s on Monday by striking a deal potentially worth up to $509 million with unlisted Swiss biotech firm AC Immune to develop so-called anti-tau vaccines. Tau is a protein known for forming tangles inside brain cells and is linked to cell death. (AC IMMUNE-J&J/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Shire to buy NPS for $5.2 billion to boost rare disease drugs

LONDON - Shire Plc has agreed to buy U.S. group NPS Pharmaceuticals Incfor $5.2 billion, the Dublin-based drug maker’s biggest acquisition yet as it seeks to strengthen its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases. (NPS-M&A/SHIRE (UPDATE 4), moved, 500 words)

Roche to buy majority stake in Foundation to boost gene-linked cancer drugs

ZURICH/LOS ANGELES - Roche Holding will acquire a majority stake in molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine Inc for up to $1.18 billion, it says, in a move to bolster the Swiss drug maker’s personalized cancer treatments. (FOUNDATION-ROCHE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

AmerisourceBergen enters animal health market with $2.5 billion deal

-- Medicines distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp will buy MWI Veterinary Supply Inc for about $2.5 billion to enter the fast-growing animal health products distribution business as pet ownership rises in the United States. The $22-billion industry for animal medicines and vaccines is expected to grow 5.7 percent per year from 2011 to 2016, according to a report by Technology Acceleration Partners. (MWI VETERINARY-M&A/AMERISOURCEBERGN (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:06 p.m., 300 words)

U.S. soybean crop estimate at new record, corn stocks also record

WASHINGTON - The record U.S. soybean harvest in 2014 was even bigger than expected, pushing domestic supplies to their highest in eight years ahead of what is expected to be a bumper South American harvest, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. U.S. corn stocks were a record 11.203 billion bushels as of Dec. 1. (USDA-CROPS/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 1:07 p.m., 300 words)

Alcoa results expected after the bell

-- Aluminum giant Alcoa reports fourth-quarter results and the market will be watching for signs that the company’s business providing specialized products for the aerospace and automotive industries continues to grow. Analysts will also be looking to see what effect falling oil prices have had on Alcoa’s business. (ALCOA-RESULTS/, expect by 5 p.m., 300 words)

Ellison’s backing helps Kurian’s star to rise at Oracle

(ORACLE-KURIAN/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Nadia Damouni, 1,015 words)

SEC eyes transfer agents in new front against U.S. stock fraudsters

(SEC-TRANSFERAGENTS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 1,160 words)

