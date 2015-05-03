REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR SUNDAY MAY 3

REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR SUNDAY MAY 3

Small tremor shakes Los Angeles area early on Sunday

LOS ANGELES - A mild earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, causing no reported damage. The quake with a magnitude of 3.9 struck at about 4 a.m. was centered 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles. A stronger quake of 4.2 struck on Saturday at midday near Kalamazoo, Michigan, USGS said. (USA-CALIFORNIA/EARTHTREMOR, moved at 1:05 p.m., 117 words)

Italy says 10 migrants die, 4,800 rescued in weekend rescues

ROME - Nearly 4,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya over the weekend and 10 bodies were recovered, Italy’s coast guard and navy said, in what looked to be the biggest rescue mission of its kind so far this year. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY (UPDATE 4, TV), moved at 1:44 p.m., 539 words)

TOP STORIES

Baltimore mayor lifts curfew, bringing relief to many

BALTIMORE - The mayor of Baltimore on Sunday lifted a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew she had imposed on the city last week after a night of looting and arson that followed the death of a young black man from injuries suffered while in the police custody. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said she believed sufficient calm had returned to Baltimore. “My goal has always been to not have the curfew in place a single day longer than was necessary,” the mayor said on her Twitter account. “I believe we have reached that point today.” (USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Scott Malone and Ian Simpson, 646 words)

Three rescued 8 days after Nepal quake as U.S. Marines arrive

KATHMANDU - Three people were pulled alive from the rubble of their home eight days after Nepal’s devastating earthquake as supply logjams threatened to hamper disaster relief efforts bolstered by the arrival of U.S. aircraft and military personnel. The rescue brought fresh hope to a badly hit district northeast of the capital Kathmandu but about 50 bodies were also discovered on a northern trekking route obliterated by an avalanche that the April 25 quake triggered. That increased the death toll to 7,059, and the figure was likely to rise further as an entire village was carried away by the same avalanche. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 1:11 p.m., 694 words)

Afghan court shows video of mob lynching woman in Kabul

KABUL - Video of a crowd killing an Afghan woman accused of burning pages from a Koran was shown in court on Sunday in the trial of nearly 50 people over a lynching that prompted outrage and protests in Kabul. Police are accused of standing by and allowing the crowd to kill the woman in broad daylight and set her body on fire. An investigation later showed she had been falsely accused. (AFGHAN-KILLING/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:43 a.m., 335 words) See also: Progress toward peace talks unclear as Taliban, Afghan figures meet (QATAR-AFGHANISTAN/ moved at 11:24 a.m., 411 words)

Freed Nigerian women tell of horror of Boko Haram captivity

YOLA, Nigeria - Boko Haram fighters killed older boys and men in front of their families before taking women and children into the forest where many died of hunger and disease, freed captives said on Sunday after they were brought to a government refugee camp. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at noon, 647 words)

WASHINGTON

Boehner says Hillary Clinton should support Obama on fast-track trade

WASHINGTON - Republican House Speaker John Boehner challenged Hillary Clinton on Sunday to help the White House get trade legislation through the Congress by speaking out in favor of it. “She can’t sit on the sidelines and let the president swing in the wind here,” Boehner said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” (USA-TRADE/BOEHNER-CLINTON, moved at 11:40 a.m., 355 words)

Local al Qaeda claims February murder of U.S. citizen in Bangladesh

DHAKA - The leader of al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) claimed responsibility for the murder of a U.S. citizen hacked to death in Bangladesh in February and the deaths of other “blasphemers” in the region, SITE Intelligence Group reported on Sunday. (BANGLADESH-BLOGGER/QAEDA, moved at 1:12 p.m., 164 words)

Philippine rebels kill most wanted Islamist militant

MANILA - The Philippines’ most wanted Islamist militant, who escaped after a raid in January that killed 44 police commandos, was killed on Sunday in firefight with Muslim rebels, officials said. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/, moved at 10:15 a.m., 387 words) See also: U.S., allies stage 17 air strikes against Islamic State (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES, moved at 11 a.m., 73 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of New York City policeman

NEW YORK - A man wanted for illegal gun possession was charged on Sunday with the attempted murder of a New York City plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head while pursuing the suspect in his unmarked car, authorities said. (USA-NEW YORK/POLICE-SHOT, moved at 1:08 p.m., 440 words)

New ‘Star Wars’ products to debut at Sept 4 global event

LOS ANGELES - Major retailers and Disney Stores around the world will start selling the first merchandise tied to the upcoming film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” during an event that will kick off just after midnight on Sept. 4. Walt Disney Co announced the plans on Sunday, just ahead of May the Fourth, an unofficial holiday known among fans as Star Wars Day. (DISNEY-STARWARS/, moved at 8:30 a.m., 188 words)

WORLD

Merkel marks 70th anniversary of Dachau camp liberation

DACHAU, Germany - Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to survivors of Dachau concentration camp to mark 70th anniversary of liberation and inaugurate replica of gate with notorious “Arbeit macht frei” slogan after original was stolen. (WW2-ANNIVERSARY/MERKEL-DACHAU, moved, 400 words)

Thai mass grave held bodies of 26 suspected trafficking victims

PEDANG BESAR, Thailand - Police and volunteers have exhumed 26 bodies at a mass grave near a suspected human trafficking camp on a hillside deep in a southern Thai jungle. (THAILAND-MYANMAR/ROHINGYA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 10:54 a.m., 573 words)

More fighting in Aden, alliance accused of cluster bomb use

ADEN - Yemeni factions fight in Aden as war planes from Saudi-led coalition strike airbase in the capital Sanaa. (YEMEN-SECURITY (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, 600 words) See also: Egypt extends for 3 months military mandate in Gulf, Red Sea, Strait of Mandeb (YEMEN-SECURITY/EGYPT (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:40 p.,., 167 words)

Pope tells elderly and sick he, too, is old and ailing

ROME - Pope Francis on Sunday asked a group of elderly and sick members of Rome’s seaside parish to pray for him because he, too, had grown old and was ailing. “Pray for me, too, eh,” Francis, 78, told the parishioners in a private meeting later broadcast by Catholic channel TV2000.(POPE-HEALTH/ (TV, PIX), moved at 1:11 p.m., 200 words)

Former deputy’s graft sentence casts shadow on Iran’s Ahmadinejad

BEIRUT - In late January, a former deputy of conservative ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who has been jailed for embezzlement raised explosive allegations which have now spurred speculation Ahmadinejad himself could face charges. (IRAN-POLITICS/CORRUPTION, moved at 5 a.m., 1,026 words)

Kiev says another serviceman killed in eastern Ukraine

KIEV - One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and six wounded in attacks in eastern Ukraine by pro-Russian separatists, testing a fragile two-month ceasefire, the military said on Sunday. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CASUALTIES, moved at 5:47 a.m., 50 words)

Amnesty says Egyptian courts stifling journalists

CAIRO - Egyptian authorities are using the courts to stifle journalism, Amnesty International says in a report that listed 18 reporters and media workers jailed and dozens more facing criminal investigations. (EGYPT-JOURNALISTS), moved, 500 words)

Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin step up anti-racism protests

TEL AVIV - Hundreds of Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin blocked a main Tel Aviv road on Sunday, stepping up anti-racism protests triggered by a video clip that showed policemen shoving and punching a black soldier. (ISRAEL-DEMONSTRATION/ (TV, PIX), moved at 11:40 a.m., 332 words)

Le Pen says her father should no longer speak for the party

PARIS - Marine Le Pen said on Sunday she no longer wanted her father to speak on behalf of the French far-right National Front party that he founded and she leads, a day before he may be sanctioned by the party for his comments about World War Two. (FRANCE-LEPEN/, moved at 8:47 a.m., 460 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

In battle for Britain’s top job, Labor’s ‘Red Ed’ sharpens his image

LONDON - If Ed Miliband is to win power, he must pull off one of the most striking metamorphoses of recent British elections - convince millions of voters that “Red Ed,” a self-confessed socialist geek, can be trusted to lead the world’s fifth-largest economy. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/MILIBAND (PIX, TV), moved, 1,200 words)

Britain braces for a hung parliament after May 7 election

LONDON - Britain braces for a hung parliament in Thursday’s election and politicians start to set out stalls for supporting a minority government as opinion polls showed the two main parties are neck and neck. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (PIX,TV), moved, 500 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Hog farmers more likely to carry drug-resistant bacteria

CHICAGO - Hog farmers are six times more likely than the general population to carry an infectious bacteria that can cause skin and respiratory problems and resists treatment from multiple drugs, according to a new U.S. research study. (HOGS-BACTERIA/STUDY, moved, 400 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Mayweather cements boxing legacy with Pacquiao win

LAS VEGAS - Floyd Mayweather Jr cements his place among the pantheon of boxing greats by beating Manny Pacquiao in a fight that lived up to its immense hype and price tag. (BOXING-WORLD (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 3:12 a.m., by Steve Keating, 718 words) See also: Beaten Pacquiao says hampered by shoulder injury (BOXING-WORLD/PACQUIAO (PIX, TV), moved at 3:50 a.m., 355 words)

‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Scores Second Biggest Opening With $187.7 Million

LOS ANGELES - “Avengers: Age of Ultron” scored the second biggest domestic opening in history this weekend, kicking off summer blockbuster season with a mammoth $187.7 million debut. (USA-BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 2 p.m., 610 words)

CONSUMER TECH

SurveyMonkey CEO, husband of Facebook’s Sandberg, dies

SAN FRANCISCO - Dave Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey and husband of Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, died unexpectedly on Friday night, his brother wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. (SURVEYMONKEY-CEO/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 5:40 p.m., 332 words)

BUFFETT

Warren Buffett makes Berkshire gala an all-consuming affair

OMAHA, Neb. - Warren Buffett puts on a good show. Especially when he is the show. That show grew bigger as more than 40,000 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders this weekend poured into Omaha to celebrate his 50th anniversary running the company at what the world’s third-richest person calls Woodstock for Capitalists. (BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/WEEEKEND (TV, PIX), moved at 1:49 p.m., by Jonathan Stempel, 550 words)

Buffett: stock prices would be high if rates were ‘normal’

OMAHA, Neb. - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said on Saturday that stock prices would appear expensive if interest rates normalized from their ultra-low levels. (BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/STOCKS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 6:30 p.m., 455 words) See also: Buffett celebrates 50th year at Berkshire, faces tough questions (BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 5:30 p.m., 980 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

McDonald’s faces “show me” moment with new CEO strategy

LOS ANGELES - McDonald’s new Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook is set to unveil his plan on Monday to revive growth as the world’s largest hamburger chain struggles to win back consumers and investors. (MCDONALDS-TURNAROUND/INVESTORS (PREVIEW), moved at 8 a.m., 546 words)

China’s Fosun offers $1.8 billion for 80 pct of U.S. insurer Ironshore

HONG KONG - Fosun International, an investment company controlled by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, said it had offered to buy the 80 percent it does not already own in U.S. insurer Ironshore Inc for $1.8 billion. (IRONSHORE-FOSUNINTERNATIONAL, moved at 10:18 a.m., 320 words)

Detroit automakers face speed bumps as sales growth slows

DETROIT - Detroit’s automakers, on track for their best sales year since 2006, may want to brace themselves for rockier times ahead. (AUTOS-DETROIT/SLOWDOWN (GRAPHIC), moved at 8 a.m., 635 words)

Japan to increase investment in Asian infrastructure

TOKYO - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Sunday his country’s government will increase investment in Asian infrastructure at a meeting of the Asian Development Bank, according to Kyodo News. (ASIA-ADB/JAPAN, moved at 11:20 a.m., 200 words)

Myanmar awards Statoil, Conoco Phillips deep sea exploration contract

YANGON - Myanmar has awarded contracts to international oil majors Statoil and ConocoPhillips for oil and gas exploration in a deepwater offshore block, the official Kyemon Daily said on Sunday. (MYANMAR-0IL/EXPLORATION, moved at 4:30 a.m., 170 words)

Siemens healthcare unit probed by China regulator for bribery - sources

SHANGHAI - A Chinese regulator investigated Siemens AG last year over whether the German group’s healthcare unit and its dealers bribed hospitals to buy expensive disposable products used in some of its medical devices, three people with knowledge of the probe told Reuters. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/SIEMENS (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved at 11 a.m., 500 words)

Wall St Week Ahead - U.S. jobs report looms for directionless market

NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market has struggled for direction of late, but next week’s payroll report could confirm whether the recent weakness in data and stock prices is waning as the weather warms, or the start of a longer-term trend. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA-WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN (REPEAT, GRAPHIC)), moved at 1 p.m., 482 words)

HSBC’s HQ rethink: taxes and China relationship hold key to decision

(HSBC-HEADQUARTERS/, moved at 8 a.m., 1,000 words)

Berlusconi will keep control of AC Milan

(ITALY-BERLUSCONI/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:40 a.m., 483 words)

