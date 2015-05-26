REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY MAY 26

REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY MAY 26

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

BREAKING

U.S. Capitol building evacuated after alarm sounded

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol building was being evacuated after an audible alarm was sounded, U.S. Capitol Police said on Tuesday. No other details were immediately available on the cause for the alarm, although law enforcement was checking on the possibility of a fire, a police official said. (USA-CONGRESS/EVACUATION, moved at 12:50 p.m., 46 words, will be led)

U.S. authorities probe nearly a dozen Monday threats to international flights

WASHINGTON - U.S. government agencies are investigating at least 11 threats against specific international commercial flights on Monday afternoon, apparently phoned in to police by the same person, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. One flight, Air France flight 22 from Paris was escorted by two U.S. F-15 fighter jets to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after authorities received a threat, said the officials, who asked not to be identified. (USA-AIRLINES/THREATS, moved at 1:19 p.m., 238 words)

Pentagon slams “unhelpful” Iraqi code name for Ramadi offensive

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon on Tuesday said it was “unhelpful” for Iraq’s Shi‘ite militia to have chosen an openly sectarian code name for the operation to retake the city Ramadi and added that, in the U.S. view, the full-on offensive had yet to begin. Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren also said problems leading to last week’s Iraqi military withdrawal from the city of Ramadi included “both low morale amongst the troops” as well as problems within the Iraqi military command structure. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-PENTAGON (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:39 p.m., 364 words) See also: White House says Iraqi lack of will to fight ‘a problem’ in past (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-IRAQIS, moved at 1:37 p.m., 93 words)

TOP STORIES

Storms kill eight in Texas and Oklahoma with Houston hit by floods

HOUSTON - Torrential rains have killed at least eight people in Texas and Oklahoma, including two in Houston where flooding turned streets into rivers and led to nearly 1,000 calls for help in the fourth-most populous U.S. city, officials said on Tuesday. Another 12 people were missing in Texas after the storms slammed the states during the Memorial Day weekend, causing floods and tornadoes that destroyed homes and swept away bridges. “There are still some significant areas of really devastating flooding in Houston,” Mayor Annise Parker said at a news conference. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he assured Texas Governor Greg Abbott he could count on help from the federal government. Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 24 Texas counties. (USA-STORMS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 12:10 p.m., by Anna Driver, 434 words, will be updated through the day) See also: Texas oil patches brace for more rains, possible floods (USA-STORMS/OIL, moved at 12:44 p.m., 176 words)

Obama urges Senate to reach deal on U.S. domestic surveillance program

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged the U.S. Senate to resolve its impasse over legislation authorizing collection of Americans’ telephone records. The National Security Agency program is set to expire on June 1 unless Congress agrees to extend the program temporarily or replace it with an alternative passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. Obama, in remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, urged senators to work through a congressional recess to address the issue. (USA-SECURITY/NSA (PIX), moved at 12:08 p.m., 75 words) See also: White House: no ‘Plan B’ if U.S. Congress fails to act on Patriot Act (USA-WHITEHOUSE/PATRIOTACT, moved at 1:45 p.m., 131 words)

Washington Post reporter goes on trial in Tehran behind closed doors

DUBAI - Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian went on trial on espionage charges behind closed doors in Tehran on Tuesday, 10 months after he was arrested at his home and imprisoned, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. His wife, Yeganeh Salehi, and a woman described as a photojournalist also went on trial, the official IRNA news agency said. Both women were detained with him in July but later released. (IRAN-USA/JOURNALIST (UPDATE 3), moved at 11:22 a.m., 400 words) See also: Closed trial of U.S. reporter in Iran ‘adds to concerns’ - State Department (IRAN-USA/JOURNALIST-STATE, moved at 1:30 p.m., 95 words)

Cleveland says will announce settlement with Justice Department

WASHINGTON - The city of Cleveland and the U.S. Department of Justice will announce a settlement agreement at 1:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday after an investigation of police practices, the city said via Twitter. The Justice Department concluded a 21-month investigation in December that found the Cleveland police engaged in widespread use of excessive force against its civilians. (USA-CLEVELAND/POLICE (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:30 p.m., 250 words, will be updated by 2:30 p.m.)

Protest against Baltimore youth jail shuts down highways

BALTIMORE - Baltimore protesters marching against a planned $30 million juvenile jail shut down highways on Tuesday in the latest demonstration over the city’s justice system, motorists and organizers said. (USA-POLICE./BALTIMORE, moved at 10:30 a.m., 262 words)

White House says ethics of human genome editing needs further review

WASHINGTON - The White House said on Tuesday the ethical issues associated with gene-editing on the human genome need further study by the scientific community and should not be pursued until issues are resolved. (SCIENCE-EMBRYOS/OBAMA, moved at 11:17 a.m., 250 words)

Malaysian police reveal grim secrets of jungle trafficking camps

BUKIT WANG BURMA - Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, begin pulling out the remains of dozens of suspected victims of human traffickers from shallow graves discovered at a jungle camp near the border with Thailand. (ASIA-MIGRANTS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 9:08 a.m., 815 words)

Takata faces questions over air bag fix as recalls expand

DETROIT - Automakers and safety regulators could take months to nail down why air bag inflators made by Takata Corp are exploding with too much force, meaning consumers cannot be certain replacement inflators installed under a sweeping recall are safe, according to industry officials involved in the process. Takata, 11 automakers that used its air bag technology and U.S. safety regulators are pursuing separate efforts to determine the root cause of problems linked to at least six deaths. (AUTOS-TAKATA/RECALL (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 3 p.m., by Ben Klayman, 729 words)

World has no choice but to move away from carbon - UN climate chief

BARCELONA - Responding to climate change in the next 15 years is the world’s “mega development project” given the need to invest trillions of dollars in infrastructure and create jobs and economic stability, the United Nations’ top climate change official said on Tuesday. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/CARBON (PIX), moved at 11:44 a.m., 539 words. See also: Fabius hopes Paris climate talks can reverse Copenhagen failure (CLIMATE-CHANGE/FABIUS (INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), moved, 565 words)

WASHINGTON

Obama says working with NATO allies on Islamic State, Libya

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States was working closely with its NATO allies to partner with other countries in the fight against Islamic State militants and addressing challenges in Libya. “NATO is necessarily recognizing a whole range of global challenges, particularly on what we call the Southern Front... making sure that we continue to coordinate effectively in the fight against ISIL,” Obama said in remarks at a meeting at the White House with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. (USA-NATO/ (PIX), moved at 12:26 p.m., 109 words) See also: U.S., coalition forces stage 12 strikes on Islamic State in Iraq (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES, moved at 12:30 p.m., 73 words)

Japan to join U.S., Australia war games amid growing China tensions

SYDNEY - Japan will join a major U.S.-Australian military exercise for the first time in a sign of growing security links between the three countries as tensions fester over China’s island building in the South China Sea. The Talisman Sabre biennial exercises, to be held in locations around Australia, will encompass maritime operations, amphibious landings, special forces tactics and urban warfare. (AUSTRALIA-USA/JAPAN (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved at 4:04 a.m., 663 words) See also: China to extend offshore military reach to counter “provocations” (CHINA-DEFENSE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, 470 words)

China-led lender adds urgency to Japan’s pursuit of pan-Pacific trade pact

TOKYO - China’s drive to create a Beijing-led Asian development bank seen as a threat to U.S. and Japanese regional clout is adding to a sense of urgency among Japanese officials keen to get a 12-nation pan-Pacific trade pact off the ground. (TRADE-TPP/JAPAN, moved, 510 words)

SUPREME COURT

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas state Senate redistricting case

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to hear a challenge brought by conservatives to Texas state Senate redistricting maps that they say violate the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of “one person-one vote.” The challengers, backed by various conservative groups, say the districts signed into law in 2013 do not equally distribute voters because they are based on total population of each district. Some of the districts include large populations of Hispanic non-citizens who are not eligible to vote. (USA-COURT/REDISTRICTING (UPDATE 1), moved at 10 a.m., 241 words)

Supreme Court backs contractor KBR in Iraq whistleblower case

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a victory to government contractor KBR Inc by ruling that a law that extends the time frame for fraud claims committed against the United States during wartime does not apply to civil claims. On a 9-0 vote, the court said that the Wartime Suspension of Limitations Act, which extends court deadlines during a time of war, applies only to criminal fraud cases. The decision benefits KBR, which is fighting whistleblower claims alleging it defrauded the U.S. government over work it carried out in Iraq. The lawsuit was filed by former employee Benjamin Carter, who worked in Iraq as a water purification operator. (USA-COURT/WHISTLEBLOWER (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:42 p.m., 284 words)

Supreme Court rules against Cisco Systems in patent infringement fight

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against Cisco Systems Inc over a patent infringement claim the tech giant is fighting. On a 6-2 vote, with Justice Stephen Breyer recused from the case, the court threw out a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Cisco. There is now likely to be a new trial. The case concerns a patent held by Commil USA LLC on a way to improve the implementation of a wireless network where multiple access points are needed. (USA-COURT/IP (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:24 p.m., 380 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Amtrak to install cameras to monitor train engineers after crash

WASHINGTON - Amtrak plans to install video cameras to monitor the engineers of locomotives on its heavily traveled routes in the northeastern United States following a deadly derailment, the nation’s largest passenger rail service said on Tuesday. The move to add cockpit cameras in trains on the Northeast Corridor line by the year’s end follows a derailment outside Philadelphia that killed eight people and injured about 200.. The cameras will be installed in 70 locomotives that power trains on the Washington-to-Boston northeast corridor, as well as service between New York, Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (USA-TRAIN/AMTRAK, moved at 12:37 p.m., 237 words)

Maryland ‘free-range parents’ cleared of neglect charge

-- The Maryland couple charged with child neglect for letting their children walk home alone from parks have been cleared in one of the two cases against them, the couple’s lawyer said on Monday. The charges against Danielle and Alexander Meitiv of Silver Spring sparked a national debate about government overstepping and “free-range parents” who want to let children build independence. Police stopped the children, a 6-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother, on Dec. 20 while the children walked home from a park in Silver Spring, a Washington, D.C. (USA-MARYLAND/PARENTING, moved at 12:19 p.m., 244 words)

Maryland lawmakers take up police reform after Baltimore unrest

WASHINGTON - Baltimore rioting over the death of Freddie Gray from injuries in police custody is spurring Maryland lawmakers to take action on criminal justice reform after legislation stalled in the statehouse. (USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 7 am, 760 words)

Eyeing the next frontier, Miami law firms ramp up Cuba strategy

MIAMI - A team of lawyers from the Florida Bar will make a first trip to Cuba this week to explore emerging business opportunities as prospects heat up for closer political and commercial relations between the United States and the Communist-run island. Some big law firms with Miami offices, often staffed by Cuban-American exiles, already are beefing up their Cuba-related practices in response to queries from U.S. companies on issues ranging from telecommunications to banking, amid signs the longstanding U.S. trade embargo on Cuba is eroding. (CUBA-USA/LAWYERS (FEATURE, UPDATE 1), moved at 12:55 p.m., by David Adams, 904 words)

Texas resident charged with conspiracy to provide support to Islamic State

WASHINGTON - A Texas resident has been charged with conspiracy to provide material support to Islamic State, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday. Asher Abid Khan, 20, of Spring, Texas, is accused of trying to travel to Syria to fight for the militant group. He was arrested on Tuesday morning and was to appear before a Texas federal judge later in the day, prosecutors said. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. (USA-SECURITY/ISLAMICSTATE (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:07 p.m., 300 words)

Sinkhole closes runway at DFW airport

DALLAS - A sinkhole has closed a runway at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport which may delay flights at one of the largest transit hubs in the United States. The sinkhole was found in a safety area adjacent to one of the airport’s main runways, a spokesman wrote Tuesday on the airport’s Twitter page. The runway will stay closed until repairs are completed, according to the post. (USA-AIRPORT/SINKHOLE (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:12 a.m. ET, 170 words)

Two dead, one injured in shooting at Walmart in North Dakota

-- Two people were killed and one wounded in a shooting early on Tuesday at a Walmart store in Grand Forks, North Dakota, that involved a U.S. airman from the Grand Forks Air Force base, authorities said. The airman’s role was not clear and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations was working with Grand Forks police, the Air Force said. (USA-NORTHDAKOTA/WALMART (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:26 a.m. ET, 229 words)

GM to spend $1.2 billion to upgrade Fort Wayne truck plant

DETROIT - General Motors Co said it will spend $1.2 billion to expand and upgrade the paint shop, body shop and general assembly area at its full-size truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The investment is part of the company’s previously announced plan to invest $5.4 billion over three years in U.S. plants to boost production and improve vehicle quality. (GM-FORTWAYNE/RENOVATION, moved at 1:15 p.m., 94 words)

Wisconsin judge to hold juvenile court hearing in Slenderman case

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday will begin a hearing on whether to move a trial from adult to juvenile court for one of the girls accused of stabbing her classmate 19 times to please Slenderman, a fictional Internet character. The girls, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, who were both 12 at the time, were charged as adults with attempted first-degree homicide in the May 2014 attack on a classmate in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee. (USA-CRIME/WISCONSIN, moved at 6 a.m., 263 words)

USDA chief vet says bird flu cases waning, sees end by July

PARIS - The number of cases of bird flu in the United States has started to decline and the epidemic is likely to be over within a couple of months, helped by warm weather in the summer, the U.S. chief veterinary officer said on Tuesday. “We believe the worst is behind us, which doesn’t mean that we still won’t see additional cases but we know we see a decline in cases,” John Clifford, Chief Veterinary Officer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, told Reuters. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/USA-USDA, moved at 1:02 p.m., 224 words, will be led)

MIDDLE EAST

Iraqi Shi‘ite militia claim leadership of Anbar campaign against Islamic State

BAGHDAD - Iraq’s Shi‘ite paramilitaries announce they have taken charge of the campaign to drive Islamic State from the western province of Anbar, giving the operation an openly sectarian codename that could infuriate its Sunni population. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved at 10:41 am, 925 words)

Syria says carries out deadly air raid on Islamic State stronghold

BEIRUT - The Syrian air force hit an Islamic State-controlled air base in Raqqa province on Tuesday, killing more than 140 militants, state media said, striking the jihadist group in its Syrian stronghold a week after it seized Palmyra from the government. The city of Raqqa is seen as the de facto capital of the “caliphate” Islamic State has declared in Syria and Iraq. It was not possible to independently verify the reported attack on the Tabqa air base. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:08 a.m., 586 words)

Netanyahu offers to resume peace talks with settlement focus

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed resuming peace talks with the Palestinians but with initial focus on defining Jewish settlements that Israel will keep and be allowed to expand, an Israeli official says. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 415 words)

U.N. agency urges truce in Syria fighting during harvesting

(FOOD-SYRIA/UN, moved at 7:39 a.m., 273 words)

Erdogan’s ambition heralds turbulence after Turks vote

(TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN (PIX), moved, 1,040 words)

WORLD

Boko Haram kill at least 43 in Nigeria’s Borno state

GUBIO, Nigeria - Boko Haram militants have killed at least 43 people in a five-hour assault on the town of Gubio in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state, witnesses said on Tuesday. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/BOKOHARAM, moved at 12:50 p.m., 244 words) See also: Herdsmen kill at least 96 people in Nigeria’s Benue state (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/, moved at 7:48 a.m., 60 words, will be led)

Captured video appears to show foreign fighters in Nigeria’s Boko Haram

ABUJA - Video footage found in captured Boko Haram camps by Nigeria’s military and seen by Reuters seems to give some of the clearest indication that foreign fighters hold positions of power within the Nigerian Islamist militant group. The Nigerian government has previously spoken of foreign influence within the ranks of the jihadists but lacked hard evidence to back up its assertion. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved at 10:55 am, 450 words)

Air France faces probe after jet narrowly avoids mountain

PARIS - French investigators have opened a probe after an Air France jet with some three dozen people on board narrowly avoided hitting the highest mountain in central Africa in early May, according to information published by France’s BEA air accident agency. (AIRFRANCE-CAMEROON/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:28 am, 300 words)

Russia launches large-scale air defense drills

MOSCOW - Russia’s defense ministry says it launched air defense exercises in the Ural mountains and western Siberia involving 12,000 soldiers and 250 aircraft and helicopters. (RUSSIA-MILITARY/DRILLS (TV), moved, 160 words)

Thousands of Kosovars mourn Albanian militants killed in Macedonia

PRISTINA - Thousands of people turned out in Kosovo’s capital on Tuesday to pay their respects to eight ethnic Albanian militants killed earlier this month in neighboring Macedonia, whose government labeled them as terrorists. (KOSOVO-FUNERAL/ (PIX, TV), moved at 12:46 p.m., 244 words)

Soccer team’s Euro success lifts gloom in war-weary Ukraine

DNIPROPETROVSK, Ukraine - Eastern Ukrainian club Dnipro are unexpectedly poised for possible European soccer glory, lifting gloom in their war-weary country, at least for a while. (UKRAINE CRISIS/SOCCER-DNIPRO (PIX TV), moved,690 words)

UNHCR slashes Burundi refugee numbers from earlier “guesstimate”

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday that 72,618 people have fled Burundi in recent weeks, cutting its estimate of how many had sought asylum in neighbouring countries by more than 30,000. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/REFUGEES, moved at 12:22 p.m., 205 words)

Kenya says five policemen wounded by Al Shabaab, no deaths

NAIROBI - Five Kenyan police officers are wounded by Somali militants who attacked two patrols in rural areas in the east of the country, Kenya’s police chief says, contradicting the death toll stated by the attackers and local media. (KENYA-ATTACKS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words)

UK Lords could water down government plans on EU, human rights

LONDON - Britain’s new Conservative government will have a fight on its hands when it tries to get legislation on an EU membership referendum and on human rights through parliament’s House of Lords, where it is in a minority. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/LORDS, moved at 12:23 p.m., 860 words)

China pressure suspected as Malaysia bars Hong Kong teen activist

(MALAYSIA-HONGKONG/DEMOCRACY-ACTIVIST (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:17 a.m., 410 words)

SPOTLIGHT

Zimbabweans go hungry as drought hammers southern Africa

SIYAGIJIMA - Even in the best of times, life is harsh in Siyagijima, a desolate village in southwest Zimbabwe. After the worst regional drought in nearly a decade and the failure of nearby crops, it is likely to be even harsher. (ZIMBABWE-DROUGHT/ (PIX, TV), moved, 740 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Homicide probe to be launched into B.B. King’s death

LAS VEGAS - Nevada officials said on Monday they would conduct a homicide investigation into the death of B.B. King who died this month at age 89 after two of his daughters leveled accusations that the blues great was murdered. The Clark County, Nevada, coroner’s office said in a posting on Twitter that it had taken jurisdiction over King’s body and that autopsy results would take a minimum of six to eight weeks. (USA-NEVADA/BBKING, moved at 1:08 a.m., 268 words)

U.S. returns 25 stolen artifacts to Italy

ROME - The United States returned 25 stolen artifacts to Italy including ancient vases, frescoes and manuscripts that had been illegally removed and found in museums, auction houses and private collections, police said on Tuesday.The 25 pieces included a 2,500-year-old Etruscan vase decorated with dolphins, a marble sarcophagus cover and parts of frescoes believed to have been stolen from the site of the ancient city of Pompeii. (ITALY-ART/USA, moving shortly, 235 words)

TV Review: ‘Aquarius’

(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved at 11:44 a.m., 614 words)

LIFESTYLE

Oxford University unveils new Hadid-designed Middle East wing

OXFORD, England - Zaha Hadid, the Iraqi-born architect, has designed a futuristic addition to the Oxford University campus: a curvy bridge building for St. Antony’s College’s Middle East Center that was inaugurated on Tuesday. (BRITAIN-OXFORD/HADID (PIX), moved at noon, 387 words)

Bulgari brothers to face trial on tax evasion charges

ROME - Two heirs to Italian luxury jeweller Bulgari denied wrongdoing on Tuesday after an Italian court ordered them to stand trial along with 11 others on suspicion of tax evasion. Brothers Nicola and Paolo Bulgari will be called to respond to allegations the jeweller evaded taxes between 2006 and 2010, before it was taken over by French luxury group LVMH. (BULGARI-TAXEVASION/TRIAL, moved at 11:43 a.m., 224 words)

HEALTH

Pizza Hut, Taco Bell to remove artificial colors, flavors from foods

-- Taco Bell and Pizza Hut said they would remove artificial colors and flavors from their food as consumers shift to products perceived as healthier. (YUM! BRANDS-FOOD ADDITIVES/, moved at 10:36 am, 150 words)

Stressed out wives may make men’s blood pressure rise

-- When older men have stressed-out wives, their own blood pressure may go up, a U.S. study suggests. “We found that husbands had higher blood pressure when wives reported greater stress and that this link was even greater when husbands felt more negative about the relationship,” lead study author Kira Birditt, a scientist at the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, said. (MENTAL-HEALTH/RELATIONSHIP-HYPERTENSION, moved at 11:13 a.m., 553 words)

Delayed cord cutting at birth tied to better skills in childhood

-- Waiting a few minutes to clamp the umbilical cord after birth is tied to better motor and social skills later in childhood - especially for boys, suggests a new study. Delaying cord clamping is already known to benefit babies by increasing iron levels in their blood for the first few months of life, researchers write in JAMA Pediatrics. (GYNECOLOGY-PEDIATRICS/CORD-NEURODEVELOPMENT, moved at 11:10 a.m., 600 words)

Man traveling to U.S. from Liberia dies from Lassa fever

WASHINGTON - A man who traveled from Liberia died in New Jersey over the weekend from Lassa fever, U.S. health officials said, adding that authorities are looking for people who had contact with him although the risk of infection is extremely low. Lassa, a viral disease common in West Africa, is far less fatal and less contagious than the deadly Ebola virus that has raised global health concerns amid a large outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control. (USA-CDC/LASSA, moved at 8:42 a.m., 364 words)

WHO said Ebola set to persist in 2015 but funds for aid are lacking

GENEVA - The Ebola outbreak in Guinea and Sierra Leone is expected to take all of 2015 to stamp out and may persist even longer because of dwindling financing, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Guinea and Sierra Leone reported a total of 12 cases last week, down from 36 the previous week. Liberia, the third country hit by West Africa’s year-long epidemic, was declared Ebola-free on May 9 after 42 days without a case. The disease has killed more than 11,100 people among 27,000 infected. (HEALTH-WHO/, moved at 11 a.m., 400 words)

Fight over hot new cholesterol drugs may be won in milligrams

LOS ANGELES - Two powerful and innovative cholesterol drugs likely to be approved this summer both target the same protein and have been shown to sharply lower LDL in high-risk patients. But there is at least one significant difference between the two offerings: the dosages in which they will be sold. (HEART-CHOLESTEROL/DOSE (INSIGHT), moved, by Deena Beasley, 925 words)

AstraZeneca hit after psoriasis drug linked to suicide fears

(ASTRAZENECA-AMGEN/PSORIASIS, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 300 words)

SCIENCE

DigitalGlobe, Saab venture sees big returns from 3-D model of world

WASHINGTON - U.S. satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe and Sweden’s Saab AB on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to build an accurate 3-D model of the earth. The new venture will use Saab’s 3-D computer processing technology and DigitalGlobe’s archive of billions of square miles of high-quality satellite imagery to create realistic 3-D models of huge parts of the globe. (DIGITALGLOBE-SAAB/VRICON (TV, PIX), moved at 7:45 a.m., 403 words)

Japan coalition wants to end most Fukushima evacuations by 2017

TOKYO - Japan’s ruling coalition will recommend lifting evacuation orders for most people forced from their homes by the Fukushima nuclear disaster within two years in a bid to speed up reconstruction, a draft proposal shows. (JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:48 a.m., 417 words)

BUSINESS TRENDS

What’s hot? Life sciences challenge tech in global innovation

LONDON - The life sciences industry is increasingly taking over from the tech sector in driving global innovation, according to a Thomson Reuters analysis of global patents. (SCIENCE-PATENTS/, moved, 405 words)

Cheaper gas helps driving make a comeback in the United states

-- California motorists consumed an extra 34,500 barrels of gasoline every day in February compared with the same month last year, state tax records show. The state is just part of a nationwide surge in driving that has pushed U.S. gasoline consumption up by more than 300,000 barrels per day compared with last year. (USA-GASOLINE/DRIVING-KEMP (COLUMN), moved at 9:44 a.m., by John Kemp, 632 words)

Funds feel heat of coal and tar divestment drive

LONDON - For Rivka Micklewaite and fellow students, securing a pledge this week from Oxford University to avoid direct investments in companies producing coal or tar sands is just the beginning. (INVESTMENT-ENERGY/DIVESTMENT (INSIGHT), moved, 965 words)

CONSUMER TECH

EU to continue with tax study even after Amazon changes

BRUSSELS - The European Commission said on Tuesday it would continue its investigation into Luxembourg’s tax treatment of Amazon after reports the online retailer had changed its tax practices in Europe. (EUROPE-TAX/AMAZON.COM, moved at 7:38 a.m., 205 words)

Polish CD Projekt sees record sales of new flagship game

WARSAW - Poland’s largest video game developer CD Projekt is hoping for record sales of the latest edition of its “Witcher” fantasy saga as it starts to attract mainstream gamers and gains critical acclaim abroad. (GAMES-CD PROJEKT/WITCHER, moved at 6:41 a.m., 288 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Cable operator Charter to buy Time Warner Cable for $56 billion

NEW YORK - John Malone’s Charter Communications struck a $56 billion deal to buy Time Warner Cable to combine the third and second largest U.S. cable operators to compete against market leader Comcast Corp. Including debt, the deal values Time Warner Cable at $78.7 billion. (WC-M&A/CHARTER COMMUNI (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved at 12:30 p.m., 1,100 words)

U.S. business spending, housing data show economy firming

WASHINGTON - A gauge of U.S. business investment spending plans rose solidly for a second straight month in April and consumer confidence perked up this month, signs economic growth was picking up after sputtering in the first quarter. The firming growth picture was also bolstered by other data on Tuesday showing a surge in new home sales last month and sturdy gains in overall house prices in March. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHICS), moved at 12:24 p.m., 740 words)

Germany sees progress on Greece, EU officials to confer on Thursday

BERLIN/BRUSSELS - A senior German official says there is no reason to believe Greece will be in default after a 300 million euro payment to the IMF falls due on June 5. (EUROZONE-GREECE/, moved, 350 words)

U.S. Treasury official: China must press ahead with currency reform

-- Chiina must press ahead with currency liberalization plans for the yuan to join the International Monetary Fund’s reference basket of currencies, a senior U.S. Treasury official said. (G7- FINANCE/USA (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:38 am, 250 words)

Fischer says Fed will consider global impact when raising rates

TEL AVIV- As the Federal Reserve lays the ground to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, it should weigh the effects of its decisions on global economies and expect some bouts of volatility in financial markets, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in remarks during a trip to Israel. (USA-FED/FISCHER (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:25 p.m., 400 words)

EMC to buy Virtustream of $1.2 billion in cash

-- Data storage products maker EMC Corp says it will buy privately-held Virtustream for about $1.2 billion in cash. (VIRTUSTREAM-M&A/EMC (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

U.S. health group PureTech seeks $160 million in London listing

LONDON - Boston-based PureTech Health plans to raise $160 million in a London listing, filling its coffers to fund product development and delivering a vote of confidence in the British life sciences sector. (PURETECH-IPO/, moved, 275 words)

Alleged Libor ringleader motivated by greed, trial hears

LONDON - Tom Hayes, a former trader on trial for allegedly conspiring to rig benchmark interest rates, has admitted to being motivated by greed and was fired by Citigroup in 2010, prosecutors told a London court on Tuesday. Hayes is the first person to be prosecuted over manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor) after a seven year, global inquiry that has led to banks and brokerages paying around $9 billion in fines. (TRIAL-LIBOR/HAYES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:11 p.m., 829 words)

British regulator to fine death bonds boss $116 million

LONDON - Britain’s financial regulator announces a decision to fine the boss of a firm which sold so-called “death bonds” $116 million, the biggest penalty it has ever handed to an individual. (BRITAIN-DEATHBONDS/FINE (UPDATE 2), moved, 410 words)

****************

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com) *****************